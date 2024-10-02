PUMA Explores Leather vs Vegan Leather With Global Goals Ambassador

In response to growing consumer demand for greater transparency from the fashion industry, PUMA launches #KnowYourStuff, an educational content series which delves into one of today’s most debated fashion topics - leather vs vegan leather – and the environmental impact of both.

Created in collaboration with Aishwarya Sharma, one of PUMA’s ‘Voices of a RE:GENERATION’ and Global Goals Ambassador, #KnowYourStuff translates the complexities and progressions around the use of leather and its alternatives. (Photo: Business Wire)

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to growing consumer demand for greater transparency from the fashion industry, PUMA launches #KnowYourStuff, an educational content series which delves into one of today’s most debated fashion topics - leather vs vegan leather – and the environmental impact of both.

Created in collaboration with Aishwarya Sharma, one of PUMA’s ‘Voices’ and Global Goals Ambassador, #KnowYourStuff translates the complexities and progressions around the use of leather and its alternatives. Available to view on PUMA YouTube and Aishwarya’s Instagram platform from today, the seven episode story will roll out over the next two weeks.

" By openly discussing the complexities of the materials used in our products, like leather and its alternatives, we hope to foster a more informed and balanced conversation about sustainable clothing and footwear choices, which is essential for driving positive change,” said Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA. “ The #KnowYourStuff series is a testament to our commitment of transparency and our promise made during our Conference of the People event to include the next generation as part of these important discussions."

#KnowYourStuff forms part of PUMA’s commitment and actions for greater transparency in sustainability, in which Aishwarya is one of four Voices of a RE:GENERATION enlisted by PUMA to help translate sustainability in a way that engages the next generation.

" My goal with #KnowYourStuff is to educate and empower my audience and young people worldwide,” said Aishwarya Sharma. “ Sustainability can be complex and the leather topic is embedded with sensitive themes, so I’ve taken care in making sure this is approached in an open and transparent way that inspires people to become informed about the materials they choose to wear.”

From visiting the PUMA Archive to witnessing behind the scenes leather processing first-hand in Thailand, Aishwarya reports back on her fact-finding mission, encouraging audiences to #KnowYourStuff. Along her journey, Aishwarya navigates different perspectives surrounding leather with guests, including leading PUMA stakeholders and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). Key conversations include animal welfare and the use of leather as a byproduct of the beef industry, cattle farming and concerns around deforestation, the leather tanning process, new material innovations and industry challenges.

While PUMA has a long history with leather, dating back to the 1950s, today, leather accounts for approximately 4% of its footwear materials. PUMA’s 10For25 targets include sourcing 100% leather from certified sources and today the brand works with third parties, such as Leather Working Group, to ensure all leather is sourced from certified tanneries. Additionally, PUMA consults animal protection organisations on a regular basis to review its animal welfare policy and actions.

To watch the first episode of #KnowYourStuff visit PUMA’s YouTube or follow Aishwarya’s Instagram channel @figuramoda.

Visit https://foreverbetter.com/en to learn more.

#KnowYourStuff Episode Synopsis

Episode 1 – Get Ready With Me To #KnowYourStuff – live 02 October 2024

Introduction to the series and Aishwarya’s journey to unpack the conversation around leather vs vegan leather

Episode 2 – Leather: The Pros and Cons – live 07 October 2024

A discussion with Frank Schmidt, Director of Corporate Responsibility (PETA) and Veronique Rochet Senior Director Sustainability (PUMA), understanding the facts, advantages and disadvantages of leather and leather alternatives Highlighting leather as a byproduct of beef production, animal welfare considerations and addressing deforestation concerns



Episode 3 – PUMA Ever Evolving – live, 09 October 2024

Aishwarya visits PUMA HQ and speaks with Romain Girard, Vice President Innovation and Ulrich Planer, Lead PUMA archive Discussions unpack the historical leather products used by PUMA in the past



Episode 4 – The Chemicals of Leather – live, 11 October 2024

Aishwarya heads to a leather tannery in Thailand to explore the leather tanning process

Aishwarya explores chemical use in leather production

Episode 5 – What about the Water – live, 14 October 2024

Aishwarya continues her journey at the leather tannery and learns about water and wastewater treatment in leather production

Episode 6 – The Alternatives – live 16 October 2024

Aishwarya returns to PUMA HQ following her discoveries at the leather tannery

Aishwarya speaks with Romain Girard, Vice President Innovation at PUMA, on the leather alternatives that PUMA have explored in the past

Episode 7 – Do You #KnowYourStuff – live 18 October 2024

Aishwarya heads home and wraps up the series by summarising her journey

Aishwarya asks her audience to share what they’ve learnt, with the chance to win a pair of PUMA RE:SUEDE shoes

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.