Ellington Financial Inc. Completes Non-QM Securitization

OLD GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced the closing of a $288 million securitization backed by a pool of non-qualified residential mortgage (“non-QM”) loans. Ellington Financial contributed approximately 83% of the loans included in the securitization, with the remainder contributed by funds managed by Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

The debt tranches issued in the securitization were rated by S&P, with the senior-most tranches receiving AAA(sf) ratings. The Company retained certain tranches of the securitization in compliance with both U.S. and EU credit risk retention rules, and also retained the option to call the securitization at any time following the optional redemption date.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities, reverse mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and related investments, consumer loans, asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.