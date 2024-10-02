EC-PR Appointed to Support 2i's Ambitious Growth Strategy

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2i, a leading UK quality engineering service provider, has selected EC-PR as their PR and marketing agency. This partnership aims to bolster 2i's ambitious growth plans, leveraging EC-PR's award-winning expertise in strategic communication for high-growth B2B tech companies.

Building on their previous, highly successful collaboration in developing a communication strategy to highlight 2i's unique value proposition, EC-PR will now expand its support through comprehensive marketing, PR, and thought leadership initiatives.

"As we move to the next stage in our growth journey, we need to amplify our message," said Dave Kelly, CEO of 2i. "We're really looking forward to working with EC-PR again to increase our visibility, help us promote our deep expertise and demonstrate value in our key markets."

Lorraine Emmett, Managing Director of EC-PR, said of the renewed partnership: "Our previous work with 2i showcased their strengths and had a significant positive impact on the business.

“This engagement is about forging firm foundations across the marcomms piece and activating the associated strategies. I’m really excited to have this opportunity – to finish what we started, so to speak. 2i is a brilliant business to be involved with, and we’re off to a flying start."