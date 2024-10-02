Southland JV Executes Contract to Deliver the Winnipeg North End Treatment Plant Biosolids Facilities Upgrade Project

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) (“Southland”) announced today that Red River Biosolids Partners General Partnership, a joint venture comprised of a Southland subsidiary, Oscar Renda Contracting of Canada Inc., Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE), and MWH Constructors Canada Ltd. has executed a contract with the City of Winnipeg to deliver the Winnipeg North End Sewage Treatment Plant (“NEWPCC”) Biosolids Facilities Upgrade project under a Progressive Design-Build contract model.

The collaborative project begins with a development phase contract valued at approximately $70 million USD to advance design and finalize the scope and cost of various elements of the project. Southland holds a 33.3% share of the development phase contract which will be added to its backlog in the third quarter of 2024. Upon successful completion of this phase, the implementation phase will begin to finalize the design and execute construction.

The scope of work includes the design and construction of a new biosolids facility, as well as modifications to the existing primary clarification. NEWPCC provides 70% of Winnipeg’s wastewater treatment capacity and is the largest sewage treatment plant in the city. Southland is also currently working with Aecon and the City of Winnipeg to deliver the NEWPCC Headworks Facilities Upgrade project.

Further information about the project is available on the City of Winnipeg’s website.

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunneling, communications, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas. For more information, please visit Southland’s website at www.southlandholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland’s control. Southland’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.