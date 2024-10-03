Tetra Tech Wins $249 Million Multiple-Award USACE Environmental Services Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Omaha District, awarded the Company a $249 million, multiple-award contract to provide environmental assessment and design services at facilities and sites throughout the United States.

Under this 7-year contract Tetra Tech’s scientists, engineers, and technical specialists will perform comprehensive environmental services including the development of water resource management plans, assessment and protection of ecosystems, and design of sustainable building elements to maximize water and energy efficiency.

“Tetra Tech has supported the USACE for more than 40 years to restore and protect the environmental resources at its facilities,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “As the top-ranked firm in Environmental Management by Engineering News-Record for the past 15 years, we are pleased to use our Leading with Science® approach to support the USACE in addressing their most complex environmental challenges.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.