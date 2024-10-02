Black Construction-Tutor Perini Joint Venture Awarded $113.3 Million P-541 Missile Integration Test Facility in Guam

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Company, in a joint venture with its subsidiary, Black Construction Corporation, has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $113.3 million by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, for the P-541 Missile Integration Test Facility at Naval Base Guam. The scope of work for this project, under the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, includes construction of the test facility, comprised of a single-story concrete 57,664 square-foot structure on a deep pile foundation. The test facility will support missile processing spaces, a missile test cell with test control room, an administration area and storage and utility rooms. The scope of work also includes demolition of an existing building, associated site improvements and all other necessary supporting facilities. The new facility will include complete plumbing, air conditioning and ventilation, lighting and electrical power, telecommunications, life safety and fire protection systems, emergency power generator and associated fuel tank.

Work is expected to begin shortly with substantial completion anticipated in December 2028. The contract value was added to the Company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2024.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).