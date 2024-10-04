Building36 Unveils Smart Thermostat HQ with Cellular Connectivity and Effortless Installation

Introducing the new Smart Thermostat HQ: The easiest, most reliable way of connecting—and staying connected—with homeowners.

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building36, an Alarm.com company, announces the launch of the next-generation Smart Thermostat HQ. Designed from the ground up with contractors in mind, the HQ is the easiest, most reliable way of connecting—and staying connected—with homeowners.

Each feature of the Smart Thermostat HQ redefines ease of installation. The integrated cellular hub allows for instant connection and eliminates issues like weak Wi-Fi signals or forgotten passwords. Automatic wire detection also makes setup a breeze; simply mount the HQ on a wall, connect to existing wires, and the thermostat will auto-configure itself to the wires provided.

"We've streamlined every aspect of the Smart Thermostat HQ installation," says Dan Goodman, President and Founder of Building36. "Our goal is to provide HVAC contractors with the tools to service more homes efficiently while delivering exceptional and proactive customer service."

This commitment to simplicity and efficiency is evident in every aspect of the Smart Thermostat HQ's design and functionality and offers significant advantages for HVAC businesses:

Streamlined setup: When purchased as part of the Connected+Protected Air Essentials Kit, all pre-linked devices automatically connect as soon as the thermostat is powered on. Improved efficiency: This streamlined process enables faster installations and reduces the need for service calls. Expandability: The HQ's built-in smart home hub allows for easy system expansion. Contractors can effortlessly add smart devices like light switches, water protection sensors, and sump pump monitors. Upsell opportunities: The expandable nature of the system creates new possibilities for smart home upsells, increasing potential revenue for HVAC businesses.

This all-in-one solution simplifies installation, enhances customer satisfaction, and opens new business opportunities for HVAC professionals.

For more information about the Smart Thermostat HQ, please visit https://building36.com/HQ/.

About Building36

Building36 is the Smarter HVAC Maintenance Plan. We offer innovative smart thermostats, sensors, and connected home solutions that enhance comfort and convenience for homeowners while making HVAC dealers indispensable partners. Building36's 24/7 monitoring and proactive alerts ensure optimal system performance, fostering strong homeowner loyalty and reducing competition.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit alarm.com.