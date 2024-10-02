Aescape Brings Automated Massage to Four Seasons Resort Orlando, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Aescape, the company pioneering automated AI massage for personalized recovery, announced its launch at both Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, and Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. The on-demand, fully customizable robot massage will be available to Four Seasons Resort Orlando guests and the public alike beginning October 18, 2024, with Baltimore following later this fall. Aescape is also unveiling new massage capabilities that unlock full-body recovery and renewal.

Wellness is a top priority for travelers, with 82 percent of US consumers viewing it as an essential part of their everyday lives. Aescape is helping Four Seasons guests - and Orlando and Baltimore locals alike - maintain their well-being by delivering personalized massage experiences powered by advanced robotics and AI. Aescape creates 3D computational models of each individual, allowing the massage to adapt in real-time to the guest's specific needs. This means each session is highly tailored, offering not just relaxation but a data-driven approach to wellness that optimizes pressure, technique, and flow — something only robotics can deliver with such precision and consistency.

“At Four Seasons Resort Orlando, our guests’ comfort and wellbeing is our top priority. Whether they are traveling for business, leisure, or both, we offer amenities designed to seamlessly support and enhance their wellness routines,” said Derek Hofmann, Senior Director of Spa, Four Seasons Resort Orlando. “Aescape’s accessible and intuitive massage experience makes it easier for travelers, residents and locals to maintain their healthy lifestyle habits.”

“Launching Aescape at the Spa Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering unparalleled wellness experiences,” said Shae Jackson, Senior Director of Spa, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. “Aescape’s cutting-edge technology redefines the massage experience, providing our guests with a personalized and immersive therapy that complements our luxury offerings. We’re excited to offer a solution that not only enhances relaxation but also aligns seamlessly with our dedication to exceptional guest care.”

“Four Seasons is a legendary hospitality brand, and our goal is to provide guests with a massage experience as unforgettable as their stay,” said Aescape founder and CEO, Eric Litman. “We look forward to innovating together in exceptional spa and wellness offerings.”

Aescape, recently named a Fast Company Innovation by Design award winner in wellness for its ergonomic benefits and use of advanced AI technology, is set to launch throughout the U.S. this year. The company exited stealth and launched its Early Access Program in NYC in March before launching commercially with global industry leaders across hospitality, professional sports, corporate offices, and luxury real estate.

Aescape is also launching new massage features that target key areas below the torso: lower back, glutes and hamstrings, with options from 15 to 60 minutes. The latest addition will expand capabilities for a new level of personalized care of recovery and renewal.

To learn more about how Aescape can elevate your wellness offerings, visit www.aescape.com or reach out directly to partnerships@aescape.com.

About Aescape (pronounced “escape”)

Aescape is a New York-based lifestyle robotics company at the forefront of wellness innovation. Using advanced AI technology, the company is delivering the world's first fully automated, customizable massage experience for personalized wellness and recovery. Founded in 2017 by four-time entrepreneur Eric Litman, Aescape brings together expertise from industry-leading brands like Amazon, Apple, FitBit, MakerBot, Uber, Peloton, Tonal and more. The company is backed by $80 million in funding from investors including Valor Siren Ventures and Valor Equity Partners (an early investor in Tesla and SpaceX), Crosslink Capital, and AlleyCorp. For more information, visit www.aescape.com.

About Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Four Seasons Resort Orlando is a AAA Five Diamond rated resort, and the #1 hotel in the category of Best Hotels and Best Resorts in Walt Disney World by U.S. News & World Report. A highlight of the property is the five-acre (two hectare) Explorer Island water park, including a winding lazy river complete with a rapids section, two water slides, an interactive splash zone with water cannons, and much more. The complimentary Kids For All Seasons program offers organized activities for children ages 4-12. In addition to the fun at the nearby Disney Theme Parks, the Resort offers a twice-weekly character breakfast, the Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy and His Pals. Adults will enjoy the adult-only pool, 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course, and The Spa at Four Seasons. Recreational pursuits for guests of all ages are sure to provide ample entertainment. The Resort is also a popular destination for weddings, social events and corporate meetings. For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com/orlando or call 1-800-267-3046.

About Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore

As the world’s leading operator of luxury hotels, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts currently manages 133 properties across 47 countries. Open since 2011, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore provides a preferred address for both business and leisure travelers, and the highly personalized, anticipatory service that Four Seasons guests expect and value around the world. As the only Forbes awarded hotel & spa in Maryland, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore offers the ultimate escape for your wellness retreat. For more information on Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, visit www.fourseasons.com/baltimore or call (410) 576-5700.