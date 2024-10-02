Magle Chemoswed and I2Pure Announce Joint Venture in Wound Care

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an ambitious move to transform wound care, Magle Chemoswed and I2Pure have unveiled a joint venture, marrying I2Pure's groundbreaking molecular iodine technology with Magle Chemoswed's innovative starch microspheres. This collaboration is poised to address critical patient needs and significantly enhance treatment outcomes in wound care.

I2Pure, known for its dedication to infection prevention through non-toxic molecular iodine technology, joins forces with Magle Chemoswed, a leader in biodegradable starch microsphere technology (DSM). Together, they are developing a novel product aimed at preventing infection and facilitating more effective wound treatment. Early formulation and efficacy testing have delivered very promising results, showcasing the potential of this partnership to make a meaningful impact on wound care.

Jeff Jochims, CEO of I2Pure, commented on the venture, "This collaboration brings together significant expertise and innovative technology to tackle challenges in wound care. Our goal is to provide better products to patients and healthcare providers across the globe."

Camilla Gummesson, Director of R&D at Magle Chemoswed, also expressed her optimism about the project's future, stating, "By integrating I2Pure's iodine technology with our DSM, we're crafting a wound care solution that not only meets but exceeds current patient needs. The encouraging results from our initial tests are a testament to the potential of this partnership."

Accelerated Development and Pre-Clinical Testing

Following the promising outcomes of the first formulation and efficacy tests, the venture is expediting the prototype into pre-clinical testing. This swift advancement underscores the commitment of both companies to fast-track the delivery of this innovative solution to the market, aiming to significantly improve care and outcomes in wound management.

This joint venture marks a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to enhance healthcare interventions, particularly in wound care, by making them safer and more effective. The collaboration between Magle Chemoswed and I2Pure is a testament to their shared vision of elevating healthcare standards and offering groundbreaking solutions to patients and healthcare practitioners.

About I2Pure: I2Pure is a healthcare technology company dedicated to advancing the world of health and biosafety by preventing infections and disease through its patented, non-toxic molecular iodine platform. I2Pure’s mission is to prevent pathogenic threats to the world. Our technology can be used across virtually every facet of surgical and therapeutic interaction with human or animal tissue to prevent infection. The platform technology can be delivered via solutions, polymers and coatings and can be extended into medical devices, antisepsis, cosmetics, water safety, food safety and preservation, aquaculture and more.

For more information about I2Pure, visit https://www.i2pure.com.