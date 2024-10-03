Entrata Integrates with NetVendor to Enhance Vendor Compliance Workflow

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrata, a leading AI-powered operating system for the multifamily industry, announced today its integration with NetVendor, a top vendor management and compliance monitoring software provider. This partnership enhances Entrata’s product suite by adding comprehensive vendor compliance capabilities, offering customers a more powerful and efficient solution for managing operations.

The integration of NetVendor within the Entrata product suite brings benefits to both Entrata customers and vendors. Property owners and managers can efficiently search for, qualify, manage, and analyze third-party vendors and contractors. Additionally, vendors gain easier access to new business opportunities, streamlined compliance processes, and better communication with property management teams. This partnership reduces administrative workload, enhances operational performance, and promotes stronger relationships between vendors and property management teams, improving service quality for residents and property owners.

“At Entrata, we have committed to creating one of the most vibrant partnership ecosystems in the industry to continue delivering value for our customers,” said Stephanie Fuhrman, Head of Corporate Development at Entrata. “Partnering with NetVendor to integrate vendor compliance directly into our platform ensures that Entrata users can manage compliance effortlessly, all within the Entrata app, enhancing both convenience and confidence for our users.”

During last week’s Summit 2024, Entrata welcomed NetVendor CEO Dave Cooper, alongside Entrata experts, for a panel discussion on optimizing procurement, payment, and invoicing through the platform’s enhanced accounting features. Panelists shared real-world insights, demonstrating how these improvements can drive efficiency and deliver tangible benefits to properties.

“Partnering with Entrata allows us to deliver an even more robust solution for our customers, integrating vendor compliance into a seamless, all-in-one platform,” said Dave Cooper, CEO of NetVendor. “By merging our expertise with Entrata’s advanced technology, we’re simplifying the compliance process while giving property management teams the tools they need to operate more efficiently.”

For more information on NetVendor, visit https://www.netvendor.com. To learn more about Entrata, please visit www.entrata.com.

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com.

About NetVendor

NetVendor is a leading provider of software solutions designed to simplify vendor management and maintenance operations for real estate professionals. NetVendor Compliance provides a comprehensive credentialing and compliance solution to help property management companies track and monitor their vendor networks. By streamlining critical vendor management workflows, NetVendor helps property managers save time, reduce risk, and manage geographically dispersed vendor networks across multifamily communities. Learn more at netvendor.com.