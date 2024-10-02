Maryland American Water Receives Commission Approval for Acquisition of Severn Water Company

BEL AIR, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maryland American Water announced today it has received approval from the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) to acquire the drinking water assets of the Severn Water Company for approximately $1.6 million. This acquisition is the first to be completed by Maryland American Water under the fair market value legislation enacted by the Maryland General Assembly in 2018.

“We are pleased with the PSC’s order and look forward to welcoming the 1,685 customers previously served by the Severn Water Company to Maryland American Water in the near future. They will benefit from our company’s stellar record of performance in water quality and safety,” said Barry Suits, president of Maryland American Water. “Our commitment to continuously investing in necessary capital improvements is a priority for the experienced team we rely on to deliver water service that is clean, safe, reliable and affordable,” Suits continued.

Severn Water Company signed an agreement to sell to Maryland American Water in November of 2023, based on the need to bring additional experience and expertise in water management to its drinking water system. Maryland America Water takes a proactive approach to maintaining infrastructure and, in 2023 alone, invested $3.5 million in improvements for its system serving the Town of Bel Air.

“Selling to Maryland American Water is the right decision for the Severn Water Company. Maryland American Water has a long history in the state, providing drinking water to the town of Bel Air since the 1930s. As a partner, we know they have the expertise needed to continue operating this system,” said Stephanie Metz, a representative for Severn Water Company.

Maryland American Water will be sending information to customers served by Severn Water Company, including how to enroll in MyWater, the company’s online customer portal, as well as other customer service programs and benefits. The company also provides bill paying assistance programs, conservation tips and more.

