Dynatrace Unveils the Power of Possible for Customers

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is showcasing the power of possible for its customers with an extensive offering of new solutions. These advancements encompass improved user experience, advanced log insights, and extended cloud-native capabilities, equipping businesses with essential technology to boost operational efficiency and drive productivity.

At a time when the world’s reliance on software has never been greater and upwards of 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are generated each day, the success of businesses hinges on their ability to observe, monitor, and maintain unprecedented volumes of data at scale. To achieve this, a modern approach to observability is critical. Customers benefit from the Dynatrace AI-powered platform that makes it easier for organizations, from executives to platform engineering, cloud migration, and development teams, to extract meaningful insights and answers from all types of their data in context. This allows for better business decisions, increased reliability, and greater resilience.

Dynatrace combines the best of causal, predictive, and generative AI techniques to bring the Power of Three AI technologies into one with the ability to analyze billions of interconnected data points to deliver answers, not just data and dashboards. It is this differentiated approach that powers these latest technology advancements and enables customers to observe and understand their complex data and IT environments beyond the capacity of traditional observability.

Key Advancements Help Customers in All Roles Unlock Even Greater Value from Dynatrace

Improved User Experience: With the newest advancements, users have easier access to the insights they need to visualize and dive deeper into their data, analyze it in context, and drive proactive, AI-powered automation. Simplified dashboards, streamlined navigation, and consistent interfaces seamlessly extend the power of Dynatrace across every team and department. Onboarding is frictionless, with in-product guidance facilitating smoother cross-functional communication.

With a global team dedicated to sustaining and optimizing digital customer journeys that are powered by a complex technology stack, Alex Hibbitt, Engineering Director at Photobox, said: “Dynatrace has completely transformed our user experience, making it easier for every team, from DevOps to executives, to unlock powerful insights and drive business success."

Next-Level Log Management and Analytics: Operations, SREs, DevOps, Cloud, and Security teams can now access log insights tailored to their needs, without manual effort, and without compromising security and privacy. With these advanced logs solutions, teams can derive greater value from logs faster and at scale with the ability to automatically ingest, manage, and analyze logs without complex manual setup. This is supported by Dynatrace OpenPipeline™, which enables teams to process data from various sources in virtually any format, and Dynatrace Grail™, a data lakehouse designed explicitly for observability and security data.

As an organization looking to deliver innovative and seamless digital financial transactions, Diego Fernando Enciso Rodríguez, Chapter Observability Leader at NEQUI, said: “As our operations scale, Dynatrace has proven to be an invaluable asset, especially with logs in context of traces and integrated AI. By simplifying observability over our complex hybrid environment, we've been able to leverage business analytics and make data-driven decisions.”

Extended Capabilities for Cloud Native Teams: Accessing deeper observability and insights into cloud workloads is now simpler for cloud-native operations, SREs, and platform engineering teams. Extended AI-powered analytics and workflows with additional hyperscaler integrations enable streamlined cloud operations that help teams take full advantage of the agility and scalability of cloud environments. Teams can effortlessly manage across multiple cloud providers with innovations like Kubernetes Health Management and the Dynatrace Clouds™ app, while also benefiting from automatic security assessments with solutions like Dynatrace Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM).

As a business responsible for ensuring high availability, lightning-fast performance, and the utmost security to enable digital transactions of billions of dollars annually, Mark Tomlinson, Director of Performance and Observability at FreedomPay, said: “Dynatrace's flexibility, with its customizable apps and integrations, is a significant advantage that helps FreedomPay adapt and thrive in a fast-paced environment."

The Power of Possible with Partners

“Our partnership with Dynatrace empowers us to unlock the power of the possible for our customers as they scale their digital transformation efforts,” said Christelle Knudsen, General Manager for the Global Dynatrace Strategic Business Group at DXC Technology. “As our customers migrate to the cloud and invest in AI, we at DXC Technology trust Dynatrace to provide clarity through its ability to transform data into insights, and then transform those insights into meaningful actions. With its continued commitment to investing in R&D, as evidenced by its latest platform advancements, Dynatrace is consistently ahead of the curve in anticipating emerging customer challenges.”

“We are increasingly hearing from our customers that the convergence of observability and security is essential and driven by the need for holistic visibility and proactive threat management in today’s complex digital landscape,” said Bernd Greifeneder, Dynatrace CTO and Founder. “As industries invest in AI, business resiliency, cloud-native development, and cybersecurity, we are proud to be a trusted partner providing a growing set of solutions and use cases that specifically address the challenges in these areas. By integrating observability and security, we help our customers break silos, unify end-to-end observability data and security events for contextual analytics, and enable automation – all to help software work flawlessly and securely.”

Dynatrace will host a live streaming event from 1-1:30 PM ET on October 2 / 2:30-3 PM AEST on October 3 during which the Dynatrace team, along with customers and partners, will showcase how Dynatrace is extending customer value to many more use cases and teams throughout enterprise organizations. Please use this link to register to join the Power of Possible streaming event.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our end-to-end platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis® hypermodal AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

