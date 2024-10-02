AIVITA Biomedical Licenses Novel Skincare Formulations to Global Skincare Retailer LevEllis

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, is pleased to announce the execution of a licensing agreement with LevEllis, a global skincare retailer, for the worldwide exclusive marketing and distribution rights to AIVITA’s proprietary skincare formulations. Formerly sold as Root of Skin™, AIVITA’s skincare products generated strong market testing metrics amongst licensed clinical dermatologists and set records for consecutive sell-outs on QVC Japan.

Under the terms of the agreement, LevEllis gains exclusive worldwide rights to market and distribute AIVITA’s skincare formulations. AIVITA receives upfront, milestones, and royalty payments. AIVITA will continue to manufacture and supply the active ingredient from its cGMP manufacturing facilities.

“ We are thrilled to be partnering with such a renowned aesthetics retail team to bring these products to the global market,” said AIVITA CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead. “ LevEllis has the deep-domain knowledge to best represent the real science and clinical rigor behind these products.”

LevEllis will reintroduce the formulations as Provoque™, a new skincare brand launched by Dr. Laura Ellis, cosmetics surgeon and renowned expert in rejuvenating skincare. Her LevEllis team brings together cosmetics industry veterans and experts in commercialization who have shepherded major products to market.

“ I’m excited to be introducing these truly innovative products to skincare consumers everywhere,” said Dr. Laura Ellis, Founder and CEO of LevEllis. “ They provide a wholly unique actives complex and are backed by real data, but more importantly, I’ve seen the reaction of everyday users who have become lifelong fans.”

The novel active in AIVITA’s skincare formulations was made possible by adapting techniques and know-how used to develop the company’s regenerative therapies, which have proven effective in FDA-regulated clinical trials. AIVITA’s proprietary capabilities in high purity cell culturing allow the company to capture the complete set of factors produced by young skin stem cells in their natural relative concentrations. The resulting products restore what aging skin loses over time.

About AIVITA Biomedical

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient’s cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown great promise including eradicating tumors, without harmful side effects in melanoma, and renal cell cancer, and enhanced survival in glioblastoma. Our Multi-Pathogen Vaccine Kit for infectious diseases enables point-of-care vaccine production in minimally equipped facilities by minimally trained third-party technicians.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on a number of assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.