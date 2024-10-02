The Brodsky Organization Selected as Development Partner for Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Brodsky Organization today announced its selection by Holy Trinity Episcopal Church as its designated development partner for the expansion and modernization of the Church’s campus and ministry in West Palm Beach.

Holy Trinity is rapidly growing, doubling its worship attendance over the past five years, with ambition to expand its parish and serve more people in the greater Palm Beach area. The Church’s Ministry Expansion Project aims to modernize and beautify its existing campus, increase the size and scope of its program spaces, and address city needs such as workforce housing, all while preserving Holy Trinity’s beautiful and historic church building.

“ The Brodsky Organization has a proud history of working with Episcopal and other religious organizations to create real estate developments that unlock value and provide critical space for ministry,” said Thomas Brodsky, Principal, The Brodsky Organization. “ We are thrilled to work with Reverend Heijmen, the Vestry and the Diocese of Southeast Florida to help deliver on Holy Trinity’s ambitious vision as it continues to expand its services and congregation and fulfill its mission.”

“ Given their experience partnering with Episcopal institutions, The Brodsky Organization is the perfect developer to help us determine how best to utilize our existing property to serve our current and future congregation,” said the Reverend R-J Heijmen, Rector of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. “ Our goal is to provide new spaces for ministry, maintain our historic character, and generate resources in order to more effectively serve the greater Palm Beach community.”

The selection kicks off a process that the Church and Brodsky will undertake with the City of West Palm Beach. While the church building will be preserved, development opportunities to help the Church serve more people and address city needs such as workforce housing will be explored.

About the Brodsky Organization

The Brodsky Organization is one of the country’s most established developers, owners, and managers of residential and commercial spaces for more than 75 years. The Brodsky Organization has developed over 10,000 apartments in more than 85 rental, condominium, and co-op buildings. Throughout its history, The Brodsky Organization has worked with numerous non-profit, religious and institutional partners to advance transformative mission-driven development projects, including but not limited to The General Theological Seminary and The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine of the Episcopal Church, the Catholic Archdiocese of New York, and St. Luke’s/Roosevelt Hospital.

About Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (211 Trinity Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33401) has been welcoming, worshipping and serving in Jesus’ name since 1897. To learn more about Sunday services and other offerings at Holy Trinity, visit https://www.holytrinitywpb.org or call (561) 655-8650.