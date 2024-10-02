Altium Wealth Management, an Associated Practice of Hightower Advisors, Partners With High-Net-Worth Advisor Practice in Boston

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hightower today announced that it facilitated a partnership between Altium Wealth Management, its associated team with offices in New York and Connecticut, and Kimberly Clouse, an established family wealth advisor in the Boston area. Together they enhance their abilities to deliver customized wealth advisory services to a high-net-worth clientele across the country.

This partnership is driven by a shared commitment to a client-centric service model built around what families need and expect, as well as a long-standing desire to help the industry evolve. The combination will bring Altium’s total AUM to over $6 billion.

“In Kimberly, we have found a strong executive with deep experience working with multi-generational families across a breadth of priority issues. We are excited to have Kimberly and her colleague, Kristen Caseley, join us and expand our footprint,” said Jim Dowling, an Altium founding partner.

“Altium gives my team access to more robust resources, allowing us to better serve our clients’ evolving needs. I have never been more impressed by a single firm’s combination of talent, capabilities, and technology,” said Kimberly Clouse. “I am excited to be part of such a forward-looking organization, which also brings the benefit of access to Hightower’s resources.”

Altium Wealth Management joined Hightower in 2022 and offers sophisticated tax management and financial planning services plus an investment platform consisting of customizable direct indexing and bespoke fixed income strategies.

“We’re excited for these two strong businesses to come together and to continue supporting Altium’s vision,” said Bob Oros, Chairman and CEO, Hightower.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower’s capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of “well-th. rebalanced.” Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower’s collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

As of June 30, 2024, Hightower’s assets under management (AUM) were approximately $156 billion.

