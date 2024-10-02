AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AXA S.A.

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa-” (Superior) of AXA S.A. (AXA) (France) and its rated subsidiaries. AXA is the main operating holding company of the AXA group and operates as the group’s internal reinsurer. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect AXA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, very favourable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

AXA’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The assessment considers the group’s strong earnings generation and prudent capital management. Financial flexibility is considered to be excellent, demonstrated by its good access to capital markets. A partially offsetting factor in the assessment is AXA’s reliance on softer capital components to support its capital position, including hybrid debt and value of in-force life business.

AXA has a track record of strong operating performance, supported by its diversified earnings profile. In 2023, AXA reported a solid net income (including minority interest) of EUR 7.4 billion under IFRS 17, up from EUR 5.2 billion in 2022, restated under IFRS 17. Technical results remained strong through 2023, in both the property/casualty and the life/health segments, as well as for asset management services.

AXA is one of the world’s largest insurance groups, with significant diversification by line of business and geography, as well as leading positions in many developed and emerging markets. AXA offers a complete range of life, health and non-life insurance products. Its competitive position is supported by its scale and strong brand.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for AXA S.A. and its following subsidiaries:

AXA XL Reinsurance Ltd

AXA XL Insurance Company UK Limited

Catlin Insurance Company, Inc.

Catlin Re Switzerland Ltd

Greenwich Insurance Company

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

T.H.E. Insurance Company

XL Bermuda Ltd

XL Insurance America, Inc.

XL Insurance Company SE

XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc.

XL Insurance Switzerland Ltd

XL Specialty Insurance Company

XL Re Europe SE

XL Reinsurance America Inc.

