ISG Sells Its Automation Unit to UST

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has sold its automation unit to UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, for $27 million in an all-cash transaction, with a portion of the proceeds placed in escrow, to be released contingent upon meeting certain conditions.

The unit offers robotic process automation (RPA) software implementation and licensing services. It was established as a startup business in 2017 to meet the emerging demand for RPA.

ISG Chairman and CEO Michael P. Connors said the sale is a “win-win” for both ISG and UST.

“With this sale, ISG emerges as a stronger, more focused firm, devoted to serving our clients by leveraging our towering strengths in sourcing, powered by our AI-driven ISG Tango™ platform; digital transformation, including enterprise change and training-as-a-service; AI advisory, technology research and supplier governance,” Connors said. “In addition, the cash proceeds of the sale immediately strengthen our balance sheet and improve shareholder value.

“At the same time, our former automation unit will benefit from being part of a larger technology services organization in UST, one that we have known and respected for years, with the resources and scale to compete in the intelligent automation space,” Connors said.

Commenting on UST’s acquisition, Sajesh Gopinath, general manager and go-to-market leader, UST SmartOps, said: “This strategic investment in the intelligent automation space solidifies UST’s position as a market leader in a dynamic sector that has the potential to transform industries, enhance productivity, improve customer experiences, and generate new revenue streams. By onboarding experienced intelligent automation consultants and capabilities, UST is strengthening its standing in a competitive market and broadening its partner ecosystem to position itself for future growth and meet the emerging needs of our clients.”

Connors said ISG decided to exit the business because its implementation and software licensing activities no longer were a strategic fit with ISG’s position as an independent, third-party advisory firm.

ISG received $20 million in cash at closing with the remaining $7 million held in escrow. Of this amount, $4 million is to be released from escrow over the next 90 days as certain contractual conditions with clients are met, and the remaining $3 million is to be released after the end of the first quarter of 2025, based on the achievement of certain revenue targets. Net proceeds from the transaction are expected to provide the opportunity to reduce debt and return capital to shareholders.

To reflect the impact of the divestiture activity, ISG said it is updating its third-quarter guidance, targeting revenues in the range of $60 million to $61 million, and adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in the range of $6.5 million to $7.0 million.

Sett & Lucas served as financial advisor to ISG, and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal advisor.

ISG will file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the sale.

Conference Call

