Inspectorio Chosen by DICK’S Sporting Goods as Sole Traceability Provider Across All Product Lines, Directly Integrating Traceability Into Broader Sourcing Operations

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio, the leading global supply chain solution provider for sourcing, sustainability, compliance, and quality, today announced that DICK’S Sporting Goods is centralizing its production chain activities under Inspectorio’s AI platform.

After utilizing Inspectorio’s Responsible Sourcing and Inspection solutions for over three years, DICK’S will add the company’s Traceability and Transparency, Production Monitoring, and Lab Testing into its supply chain operations, allowing the company to take advantage of Inspectorio’s full portfolio of solutions.

“The Inspectorio platform weaves traceability and responsible sourcing into broader sourcing operations unlike any other provider on the market,” said Antonio Leon de la Barra, VP of strategy, growth, and innovation at Inspectorio. “We’re extremely proud to partner with DICK’S Sporting Goods to implement our platform’s wealth of capabilities across the brand’s extensive range of product categories.”

Inspectorio’s platform of supply chain solutions will bring greater efficiency and accuracy to DICK’S sourcing and production operations by:

Uniting traceability with key sourcing functions – DICK’S will use Inspectorio’s platform for seamless connection of traceability data with the rest of the brand’s sourcing operations.

– DICK’S will use Inspectorio’s platform for seamless connection of traceability data with the rest of the brand’s sourcing operations. Automating manual processes with AI-driven insights – Inspectorio will build out the AI features that DICK’S needs to scale and evolve over time.

– Inspectorio will build out the AI features that DICK’S needs to scale and evolve over time. Strengthening production monitoring and visibility – DICK’S will have enhanced visibility into performance and production changes, increasing the brand’s supply chain resilience, connectivity and predictability.

– DICK’S will have enhanced visibility into performance and production changes, increasing the brand’s supply chain resilience, connectivity and predictability. Enhancing lab testing under one system – DICK’S will be able to easily identify which raw materials are being used across multiple purchase orders and test the materials once at the source, eliminating redundant lab testing further down the supply chain.

– DICK’S will be able to easily identify which raw materials are being used across multiple purchase orders and test the materials once at the source, eliminating redundant lab testing further down the supply chain. Streamlining audit management – With Inspectorio, DICK’S will eliminate the manual processes and paperwork associated with ESG audit management and gain valuable insights into audit details.

To learn more about how Inspectorio’s platform modernizes the production chain at scale for the world’s largest retailers, visit inspectorio.com.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.