Availity and Connective Health’s Collaboration Enhances Clinical Data Quality to Deliver Meaningful Clinical Insights to Providers through Availity Fusion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Availity®, the nation’s leading real-time information network, announces its strategic collaboration with Connective Health, a company focused on empowering providers through interoperability and analytics. Connective Health is utilizing Availity Fusion™, an automated data transformation engine, to improve the quality of its clinical data and create more precise patient care summaries for primary care and virtual specialty care providers.

Connective Health’s cutting-edge interoperability service processes approximately 300,000 medical documents each week from tens of thousands of different healthcare sites. With Availity Fusion, this data is ingested and parsed through Availity’s sophisticated API-based technology engine. The system is designed to normalize clinical data to national standards, enrich it with valuable metadata for efficient analytics, and reorganize it into expected clinical sections. Additionally, Availity Fusion helps eliminate redundancy by deduplicating and summarizing information.

After Availity Fusion transforms the clinical data into Upcycled Data™, Connective Health employs advanced analytics to produce concise, one-page patient care summaries that highlight key clinical insights. These summaries are integrated into providers' existing workflows, offering easy access to recent updates in a patient’s medical history.

The Upcycled Data provided by Availity Fusion and the comprehensive, curated medical information provided by Connective Health resulted in the following improvements1 for Connective Health’s provider customers:

Data Processing Scale: Availity Fusion has successfully upcycled and processed over 1 million clinical documents per month for Connective Health, providing comprehensive patient data without delays or workflow interruption.

Streamlined Data Presentation: Connective Health collects and consolidates hundreds of pages of records to provide physicians with a concise medical summary, making critical information easily accessible in a clean, useful format.

Identification of Undiagnosed Conditions: Utilizing Availity Fusion's automated data transformation engine, Connective Health identifies critical missing information, such as missing chronic or severe recent acute diagnoses for 35% of patients and presents summarized information to support these findings.

Closing Gaps in Care: By delivering high-quality medical information and more complete data for reporting, Connective Health helps providers close a significant amount of quality care gaps.

Time and Cost Savings for Providers: Connective Health's summaries reduce record-gathering time by 50%, shortening the process from two weeks to under an hour, saving costs and reducing patient frustration.​​​

The collaboration between Availity and Connective Health highlights the transformative potential of clinical data in healthcare. Availity and Connective Health’s commitment to delivering accurate and accessible clinical insights is helping healthcare providers close care gaps, enhance risk adjustments, and streamline patient care. To read the full case study, click here.

About Availity

Availity empowers payers and providers to deliver transformative, patient-centered healthcare experiences by enabling the seamless exchange of clinical, administrative, and financial information within established workflows. As the nation's largest real-time health information network, Availity provides mission-critical connectivity and develops intelligent, automated, and interoperable solutions that foster collaboration and deliver shared value across the healthcare ecosystem through omni-channel connectivity. Availity's robust, cloud-first technology platform maximizes efficiency, security, and resiliency through responsible use of AI, data-driven insights, extensive partnerships, and a diversified product portfolio. With connections to over 95% of payers, more than 3 million providers, and over 2,000 trading partners, Availity is setting the standards for the future of disciplined healthcare innovation.

To explore how Availity Fusion transforms clinical data into a strategic asset, unlocking solutions, boosting efficiency, and enabling smarter care, visit www.Availity.com/Availity-Fusion. For more information about Availity, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548). Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Connective Health:

Connective Health builds upon recent advances in data interoperability by finally making clinical data meaningful to the clinician. The service enables more integrated care by providing a complete clinical picture across the patient's care team as well as predictive insights and care collaboration tools. Today, Connective Health's technology is used by at-risk primary and specialty care providers as well as accountable care organizations to drive better health outcomes at a lower cost. The company was founded by a veteran team of healthcare interoperability innovators. It is based in Boston, MA. To learn more, visit https://connectivehealth.io/.

1 Data and results are based on analysis of 1,073,050 upcycled clinical documents after processing through Availity Fusion's API-based technology engine.