Rossby Financial Partners with Seeds to Empower Advisors with Personalized Portfolio Management at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rossby Financial ("Rossby")—a tech-forward, open architecture enterprise RIA—is proud to announce its partnership with Seeds Investor ("Seeds")—a leading fintech company enabling advisors to create a personalized investing experience and streamline portfolio operations. The partnership will provide Rossby-affiliated advisors full access to the Seeds investment management platform.

As part of Rossby’s growing platform solutions, advisors can now leverage Seeds as their investment and asset management platform to deliver a personalized investment experience and minimize operational burdens. With Seeds, Rossby advisors can focus on conveying a client-centric investment value proposition to attract new clients and differentiate their services.

Making Personalized Investing More Attainable

Seeds provides advisors with an end-to-end investment management experience. The platform allows advisors to assess investors' financial situation and investment beliefs, generate tailored proposals, implement portfolios, and engage clients in meaningful communications in one digital solution. By classifying clients into nine investment personas, Seeds helps advisors better understand client values, customize portfolios, and communicate according to client preferences.

Behind the scenes, Seeds streamlines portfolio operations through automated implementation, rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, cash raises, and more, allowing advisors to focus on relationships rather than portfolio operations like model management and continual trading.

"Seeds is a powerful addition to our carefully curated tech ecosystem," said Andrew Evans, Founder and CEO of Rossby Financial. "Rossby was born to support advisors in how they want to share compelling value with their clients, and it's clear Seeds mirrors our philosophy. I'm confident our partnership will encourage advisors to take advantage of new and better ways to serve their clients while driving efficiencies in their business operations."

Creating the RIA of the Future

Founded in 2023, Rossby is an enterprise RIA dedicated to serving advisors with innovative technology, regulatory guidance, and specialty expertise. Its transparent pricing model and commitment to advisor experience have contributed to the firm's rapid growth of 380% year to date, which demonstrates the booming advisor demand for destinations that prioritize their best interests.

"Rossby is creating the RIA experience our industry craves," said Zach Conway, Founder & CEO at Seeds. "By identifying gaps in the industry, Rossby has built a thoughtful platform that helps advisors thrive in an ever-changing landscape. Prioritizing solutions that simplify historically complex practices, Rossby is clearing the path to growth, and we're thrilled to be a part of it by guiding advisors toward investment management excellence."

Setting a New Standard in Wealth Management

Rossby and Seeds share a commitment to reshape the wealth management industry by fixing broken, outdated processes in advisor practices today. Grounded in the belief that advisors have a unique ability to deliver real value and make a positive impact on clients' lives, the two firms are on a mission to inspire meaningful client experiences while removing operational stress.

"AI and the growing gig economy are leaving their mark on financial services. As our industry continues to evolve, it will become increasingly difficult for legacy and proprietary programs to deliver value," said Evans. "We believe in a better future for our advisors and seek to partner with technology platforms not just adapting to change, but actively redefining what's possible."

Kelsey McKenna, Seeds Head of Strategy & Experience, echoed Evans’ sentiment, "We believe 'more personalization' doesn't have to mean 'more work.’ Together, we're empowering advisors with dynamic solutions that marry a streamlined investment management approach with thoughtful client-first processes. Advisors deserve better than what legacy tech offers today, and partnering with Rossby is a significant step toward bringing this vision to life."

To learn more about this partnership, visit www.seedsinvestor.com and www.rossbyfinancial.com.

About Seeds Investor

Launched in 2020, Seeds Investor ("Seeds") is a leading fintech company empowering advisors to build an intentional, personalized investing experience rooted in their clients' unique investment beliefs. Founded by financial advisors who recognize an ironic disconnect between clients' financial plans, personal values, and portfolio construction, Seeds helps advisors streamline investment planning and deliver a meaningful investment solution. With Seeds, advisors can better assess investors' needs, generate tailored proposals, implement portfolios, and present engaging insights in one digital solution. To learn more about Seeds, please visit www.seedsinvestor.com.

About Rossby Financial

Founded in 2023, Rossby Financial, LLC, is an open-architecture registered investment advisor (RIA) dedicated to empowering advisors with top-tier compliance, data analytics, and technology tools. Built by advisors for advisors, Rossby offers transparent pricing and innovative solutions to support a wide range of advisor needs, driving true independence and sustainable success for advisors and their clients. To learn more about Rossby, please visit www.rossbyfinancial.com.