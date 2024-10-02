Real Chemistry and Corval Partner to Elevate Biopharma Commercialization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real Chemistry, a leader in AI-driven insights and marketing communications for the healthcare sector, announced today a partnership with Corval. The new partnership will introduce Real Chemistry clients to a new commercialization planning and launch platform designed to enhance efficiency and strategic alignment for biopharma companies. This proprietary platform is an added offering to Real Chemistry's comprehensive suite of solutions for the biopharma sector, and aims to streamline the commercialization planning process and integrate the support needed, enabling companies to accelerate their go-to-market strategies and achieve commercial success.

The Corval® technology platform offers a robust set of features that significantly reduce the time required to develop comprehensive commercial plans, transforming a process that traditionally takes weeks or months into one that can be completed in a matter of days. By integrating extensive data points and planning tools into a single interface, the platform supports informed decision-making and strategic planning, ensuring that all elements of commercial strategy are aligned with overall business objectives and market dynamics.

“Real Chemistry has over 20 years of expertise working with biopharma companies, having partnered with hundreds of emerging and commercial-stage companies, from Series A start-ups to multi-billion-dollar commercial companies,” said Ericka McKenna, Integrated Commercial Solutions Officer at Real Chemistry. “Our expert consultation and fit-for-purpose commercialization services and solution model are designed to grow alongside our clients – aligning to biopharma clients’ precise needs in a flexible approach that can expand as they move from bench to bedside. Our clients appreciate that we have large company resources with boutique service and that we become entrenched in their business. Our biopharma sector-specific knowledge and unmatched passion for it is part of our DNA. In the fast-changing landscape of biopharma science and business technology, including AI, companies are looking for a trusted thought partner to guide and advise. Real Chemistry has been expert at working across the commercialization spectrum, and the Corval platform gives us a critical tool to further enhance the efficiency of commercial planning and provide the deep strategic insights that are crucial for navigating the complex biotech landscape.”

Ineffective or delayed commercialization strategies can negatively impact optimal inputs to clinical trials, cause inadequate understanding of stakeholder needs, and prevent successful market entry. This can adversely affect patient outcomes by delaying access to critical therapies, leading to substantial financial losses for an often resource-constrained biopharma company. The Corval platform's ability to create and manage flexible, end-to-end multi-year commercialization roadmaps, budgets and resource plans, together with Real Chemistry’s sophisticated expertise, integrated services and unparalleled data insights, provide a significant competitive advantage, enabling clients to respond more dynamically to changes in their data, the market and their strategy.

“Our vision at Corval is to elevate commercialization in the biopharma industry to reduce the barriers to the market that impact novel therapies getting to patients. Real Chemistry and Corval both thrive on innovation, and we celebrate our shared commitment to improving the commercialization journey through disruptive technology and differentiated services,” said Sue Nemetz, Founder and CEO of Corval.

For more information about the Corval® platform and how Real Chemistry can help you enhance your commercial planning processes, please contact Ericka McKenna, Integrated Commercial Solutions Officer at Real Chemistry, at emckenna@realchemistry.com.

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is a trusted partner to the world’s most successful life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, we help the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage patients and professionals using bold ideas to create human-centric healthcare experiences. Anchored by our culture of innovation and boundless creativity, our 2,000+ experts across the life sciences, marketing communications and technology enable modern medical therapies and those they were designed to help, meet and exceed their potential.

About Corval®

Corval® is the leading cloud-based strategic planning platform for biopharma companies, their trusted partners, and investors that enables a fast, efficient, and early start on commercialization planning, detailing cross-functional recommendations on what, when, and how much. The platform serves as the foundation for biopharma commercialization efforts—organizing all facets of commercialization while creating a comprehensive, multi-year view of what you need to do, when you need to do it, and what it will take for success.