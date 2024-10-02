ODDSworks Enhances Game Library, Partners With Yellow Bat to Bring Great Games to North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODDSworks has partnered up with Yellow Bat to successfully integrate a variety of unique and innovative casino-proven games into the BETguard™ Remote Game Server. Through this partnership, ODDSworks and Yellow Bat have successfully brought a range of unique, casino-proven games to market. These games have already driven increased player engagement and revenue. Moving forward, Yellow Bat will continue delivering a steady stream of premium content, designed to captivate players in North America.

Yellow Bat’s President, Allen Hsu, added, "Yellow Bat is dedicated to the provision of best-in-class casino games to the online gaming world. Our games are globally recognized and have a proven success record with online casinos. We are excited to keep providing innovative content that enhances the gaming experience and drives success for both companies in the North American market."

ODDSworks CEO Shridhar Joshi noted, "There is a tremendous amount of potential in the market waiting to be capitalized on, and we expect to partner with other amazing companies like Yellow Bat moving into the future. ODDSworks is now positioned to be the go-to place for special unique online games."

ODDSworks game library consists of a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds, and features.

Many of those games have already had successful runs in U.S. land-based and Asian online markets.

About Yellow Bat

Yellow Bat™ is an Asia-based gaming content provider with a strong foundation in the industry. Known for our reliability and expertise, our team of skilled professionals is dedicated to delivering exceptional gaming experiences to players worldwide.

We constantly push the boundaries of game development, leveraging new technologies to create fresh, captivating themes, and features. Committed to player satisfaction, our games are designed to be user-friendly, visually appealing, and continuously improved based on customer feedback.

Visit: www.yellowbat.com

About ODDSworks

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets. The BETguard™ RGS platform and O-Connect aggregation layer is approved and operating in multiple jurisdictions including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Quebec. It powers the ODDSworks’ and selected partners games. ODDSworks has integrated with many major online casinos and provides their unique, market-proven game library to players.

The ODDSworks’ game portfolio includes a vast range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with top quality graphics, sounds, and features. ODDSworks’ team now brings over 100 years of gaming experience to the table.

For more about ODDSWorks visit, ODDSworks.com

