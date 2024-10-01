Quantum Partners With Veeam for Accelerated Ransomware Recovery, End-to-End Immutability, and Air-Gapped Cyber Resilience

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the pioneer in end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era, today announced its ActiveScale® object storage software has extended its Veeam® Ready qualifications. Veeam® Software is the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience. Quantum’s new Veeam Ready qualifications now include the new ActiveScale 7.0 software that includes support for all-flash solutions for fast ransomware recovery and ActiveScale Cold Storage support of Veeam Archive Tier for low-cost, air-gapped retention of Veeam backups. These Veeam Ready solutions provide organizations unprecedented cyber resilience with multi-layered protection, high performance, simplicity, and efficiency to prepare, protect, and recover business-critical applications rapidly and with confidence.

ActiveScale object storage has long been recognized as a reliable Veeam Ready backup target, evolving alongside Veeam's expanding object storage capabilities. Designed for fast recovery across multiple storage classes using flash, hard disk, and tape, ActiveScale flexibly meets demanding recovery service level agreements (SLAs) and economically addresses long-term retention of backups. Recent advancements across the ActiveScale product portfolio strengthen its value within Veeam environments:

The ActiveScale 7.0 release, which is now Veeam Ready, includes support for all-flash configurations offering impressive restore performance to provide rapid recovery of mission-critical data for fast response to ransomware attacks, rogue actors, and other data risks. Based on an all-flash, scale-out architecture, ActiveScale 7.0 seamlessly expands backup target resources (compute, networking and storage) for simple, scalable performance within a Veeam environment.

The ActiveScale 7.0 Cold Storage feature is also now qualified as a Veeam Archive Tier, providing cost-effective access to all retained backups. Previous to Veeam Version 12.1, Archive Tiers were limited to public cloud storage services that are expensive to egress data, incur significant Internet and WAN costs, and are extremely slow. Restoring backups from ActiveScale Cold Storage is dramatically faster and up to 98% lower cost than public cloud offerings, extending the utility and value of the Veeam Archive Tier. Plus, with Veeam’s new Direct to Archive feature, backups can be sent directly from Performance Tier storage to the Archive Tier, further reducing overall costs and simplifying operations.

“ With ActiveScale, organizations can feel at ease that all their data is immutable against cyber threats and recoverable in minutes and hours instead of days or weeks,” says Bruno Hald, vice president, secondary storage, Quantum. “ ActiveScale 7.0 provides fast restore performance now and in the future with easy scale-out expansion over time. ActiveScale 7.0 all-flash solutions are an ideal platform for deploying our ActiveScale Cold Storage feature to economically store Veeam Archive Tier backups for secure, immutable long-term retention.”

" The ongoing threat of ransomware attacks underscores the importance of cyber resilience as part of an overall Data Resilience strategy," said Andreas Neurfert, vice president of product management, alliances at Veeam. " The combination of Veeam Data Platform™ and Quantum ActiveScale delivers a unique, cyber-resilient solution for fast recovery, economic long-term retention, and peace-of-mind data immutability."

ActiveScale 7.0 is Veeam Ready qualified and available from Quantum solution integrators and partners. Customers now have the flexibility of a capital purchase or Quantum GO, a newly released, pay-as-you-go subscription offering.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

