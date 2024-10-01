Cadmus Acquires Award-Winning Digital Transformation Leader Ventera

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadmus, a leading provider of technical and strategic expertise to governments, energy utilities, and private sector companies worldwide, announces its acquisition of Ventera, a technology consulting firm that solves complex challenges for business and government through agile, human-centered design, DevSecOps, leading-edge technologies and practices, and pioneering innovation.

The Ventera organization will establish a new Technology Solutions Division within Cadmus, which will be led by the current Ventera CEO, Robert Acosta. Praveen Nedungottil, the Chief Technology Officer at Ventera, will take on the role of CTO for Cadmus, a first for the firm. Chris Ford and Jeff Smith, Executive Vice Presidents at Ventera, will continue to lead their respective business units within the new division. Ventera clients will continue to receive the same exceptional support without interruption.

Ventera is at the forefront of building transformative digital platforms for government agencies and departments as well as blue-chip private sector companies in the healthcare, finance, media, and communications markets. The new Technology Solutions Division will expand its presence in these sectors and also pioneer innovative, technology-driven approaches that enhance Cadmus’ core services and unlock new growth opportunities.

“In today’s consulting market, technology drives the way we manage and analyze data, allowing those who harness it most effectively to deliver superior solutions with unprecedented speed and efficiency,” said Cadmus President and CEO Ian Kline. "Leveraging Ventera’s extraordinarily talented technologists, agile delivery specialists, and CX specialists in collaboration with Cadmus’ best-in-class subject matter experts, we are poised to execute tech-enabled consulting at an exceptional scale, empowering our clients to make a profound impact on the world's most complex and critical challenges."

“We are thrilled to join Cadmus and bring our deep technical expertise and advanced solutions to even more clients worldwide. With our shared commitment to innovation and strong cultural alignment, this partnership brings new and exciting opportunities," said Ventera CEO Robert Acosta. "Together, we are poised to achieve greater heights and create lasting value for our customers and employees.”

About Ventera

Ventera is a technology consulting firm that solves complex challenges for business and government. They leverage their deep expertise in agile, human-centered design, DevSecOps, and cutting-edge technologies to create innovative solutions that drive tangible, transformational results for their clients. Based in Virginia and serving businesses and federal agencies focused on financial services, healthcare and communications, they pride themselves on forging the essential people, technology and industry connections that drive true innovation and partnership. To learn more visit ventera.com.

About Cadmus

Cadmus is a strategic and technical consultancy compelled to help solve the world's most challenging problems. We assemble outstanding teams of leading experts with an ethos grounded in collaboration and a drive for impact, who work seamlessly across disciplines and leverage transformative technologies to help our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes. Together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. Cadmus’ more than 1,000 consultants serve government, commercial, and nongovernmental organizations around the world. For more information, visit cadmusgroup.com.