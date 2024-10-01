Conti Federal Named to Multiple Award Task Order Contract in Support of Defense Operations in Poland

POZNAŃ, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading construction and engineering firm specializing in military construction and critical infrastructure for the U.S. federal government, has been named an awardee of a $98M Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Europe District.

The $98M MATOC includes Design-Build (DB) and Design-Bid-Build construction services for new facilities and real property repair and maintenance in support of defense operations, including various US Army and US Department of Defense requirements in Poland. The contract has a five-year base period of performance with work being performed at the following locations in Poland: Bolesławiec, Powidz, Żagań, Świętoszów, and Poznań.

"Securing our first award in Poland is a significant milestone for our company,” states Michael Prudente, Vice President of Business Development for Europe and the Middle East. “Expanding into new regions like Poland highlights our ability to adapt and deliver value in diverse environments. Our proven track record of excellence and efficiency enables us to meet the unique needs of each mission, ensuring successful outcomes for our clients wherever they operate.”

As the company continues to expand its footprint throughout Europe, a new office location is planned for Poland in 2025.

“Having a permanent location in the heart of Poland will allow us to better serve our clients and their missions. This new location reinforces our dedication to supporting defense operations globally, and we are proud to bring our expertise to this critical mission in Poland,” Prudente continued.

Conti Federal is currently supporting the USACE Europe district in Baumholder, Germany for the U.S. Army Garrison at Rheinland-Pfalz as well as on a design-build contract to construct a facility in Sterrebeek Annex near Brussels, Belgium. Conti Federal also has operations across Italy and Israel, supporting the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe-Africa-Central (EURAFCENT) and the USACE Middle East district, respectively.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.