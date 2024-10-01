Numerated Partners with Alloy to Supercharge Fraud Prevention in Commercial Lending

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Numerated, the leading AI-driven commercial lending platform, today announced its partnership with Alloy, the identity risk management company trusted by over 600 leading banks, credit unions and fintech companies, to deliver best-in-class fraud checks within commercial lending. This strategic partnership will supercharge Numerated's lending automation capabilities by combining cutting-edge risk management with advanced automation, providing unparalleled security and efficiency to financial institutions.

In today’s environment, where fraud is an ever-present threat, this partnership will enable Numerated’s clients to perform robust fraud checks seamlessly within their lending processes. According to Alloy’s State of Fraud Benchmark Report, 100% of fraud decision-makers at banks and fintechs reported experiencing fraud in the last twelve months. Additionally, 96% of these institutions suffered financial losses due to fraud, with 70% reporting losses exceeding $500k during that period. This underscores the critical need for advanced fraud prevention in the financial sector, a need that Alloy’s platform will directly address within Numerated’s commercial lending solutions.

"Fraud prevention and lending automation are crucial in today's financial landscape," said Dan O’Malley, CEO at Numerated. "By partnering with Alloy, we are ensuring that our platform not only meets but exceeds the expectations of financial institutions looking for secure, scalable lending solutions. This partnership allows us to deliver the best of both worlds—top-tier risk management combined with the efficiency and speed of automation."

The partnership will enhance Numerated’s platform in three key ways:

Streamlined Onboarding : Automatically prefill customer data to optimize the onboarding process.

: Automatically prefill customer data to optimize the onboarding process. Strengthened Fraud Prevention : Implement advanced KYC/KYB and AML checks to reduce risk and improve lending performance.

: Implement advanced KYC/KYB and AML checks to reduce risk and improve lending performance. Unified Digital Experience: Provide a seamless platform for capturing deposits and offering competitive lending products for SMB and commercial borrowers.

“Alloy is excited to partner with Numerated to bring our identity decisioning technology to the commercial lending space,” said Keith Kettell, Chief Revenue Officer at Alloy. “Combining our expertise in fraud prevention with Numerated’s industry-leading lending platform will provide financial institutions with a powerful tool to mitigate risk while automating their lending operations.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in Numerated's mission to modernize business banking. With Alloy's technology, Numerated will continue to lead the industry by offering financial institutions a comprehensive solution that enhances security without sacrificing speed or user experience.

About Numerated

Numerated is an AI-driven platform that transforms how financial institutions lend to businesses. By leveraging advanced data and AI, Numerated automates every step of the business lending process, from application to closing, providing lenders with industry-leading efficiency gains. Numerated’s platform is trusted by over 500,000 businesses and 30,000 lenders, processing over $50 billion in loans. Learn more at https://www.numerated.com.

About Alloy

Alloy helps solve the identity risk problem for companies that offer financial products. Over 600 banks, credit unions, and fintechs turn to Alloy’s end-to-end identity risk management platform to take control of fraud, credit, and compliance risks, and grow with confidence. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world. Learn more at alloy.com.