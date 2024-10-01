Arcturis and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust Enter Strategic Agreement

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcturis Data Limited (“Arcturis”), the UK leader in curating deep, multi-modal health data to support development of precision medicines, and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (“Guy’s and St Thomas’”), a global exemplar in clinical, research and digital health excellence, announce today that they have entered into a multi-year Strategic Research Agreement. This agreement will allow anonymised NHS data, from an established Research Ethics approved database, to be made available to Arcturis for the purposes of undertaking research that supports the development and approval of novel therapies for cancer patients.

This agreement allows investment from Arcturis to Guy’s and St Thomas’ to support the curation and enrichment of deep, longitudinal and multi-modal research datasets that enable a precision medicine approach. The initial focus of the agreement will be in oncology covering areas including gynaecological, lung, prostate and bladder cancers. Cancer is responsible for a significant burden of patient morbidity and mortality and consumes significant resources within healthcare systems annually. This agreement will facilitate valuable research and innovation, delivering benefits to the health service, patients and the regional economy, whilst safeguarding the confidentiality and privacy of patients.

Dr Anne Rigg, Co-Chair of the Guy’s Cancer Real World Evidence Committee, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Medical Director for Cancer and Surgery at Guy’s and St Thomas’ commented, “Arcturis has unique expertise in integrating molecular and clinical data and curating fit-for-purpose, regulatory-grade research datasets. This valuable work will help to improve the quality and completeness of the data available within Guy’s and St Thomas’ for world class research, driving real world impact. Our patient and public partners will oversee the work of this ambitious collaboration, ensuring a central focus on healthcare improvement and clinical impact." Consultancy and analytics - Guy’s Cancer cohort | Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust (guysandstthomas.nhs.uk)

Christie Brooks, Director of Data Strategy and Partnerships at Arcturis commented, “Arcturis is delighted to enter this long-term strategic partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’, one of the UK’s leading providers of hospital and community-based healthcare and medical research. The partnership will build on the expertise of both organisations through the convergence of innovations in technology, informatics and clinical excellence and will enhance our growing health data network in the UK. Arcturis is committed to using deep, regulatory grade patient data to generate unique data insights to enhance clinical trials, regulatory decision making and adoption of new therapies to improve patient outcomes, whilst allowing the NHS to benefit from the wealth of data that the health system generates.”

Patient, Monica Jefford added, “This agreement between Arcturis and Guy’s and St Thomas’ and the technological management of our data, can only positively impact and benefit patients. The ever-evolving technological landscape, together with the resources available, present opportunities to further develop and improve patient care and experience. Both of these organisations are well-respected with established practices in how data is appropriately collected, applied, utilised and stored. Most importantly, this agreement prioritises putting patient’s interests and wellbeing at the heart of everything they do.”

About Arcturis Data Limited

Arcturis is the UK leader in the curation and application of precision, multi-modal heath data to enhance decision making across drug discovery, clinical development and post approval studies. Our unique access to real-time, deeply enriched health data in the UK covers all therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The regulatory grade data insights we generate supports the development and adoption of new medicines to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.arcturisdata.com.

About Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

Guy's and St Thomas' provides 2.8 million patient contacts in acute and specialist hospital services and community services every year. The Trust includes Guy’s Hospital, St Thomas’ Hospital, Evelina London Children’s Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital, Harefield Hospital, and adult and children’s community services in Lambeth and Southwark. Guy’s and St Thomas’ is part of King’s Health Partners Academic Health Sciences Centre (AHSC), a collaboration between King’s College London, and Guy’s and St Thomas’, King’s College Hospital and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trusts. www.kingshealthpartners.org. Guy’s and St Thomas’ is one of the biggest NHS trusts in the UK, with an annual turnover of £2.9 billion, and employs around 23,600 staff. www.guysandstthomas.nhs.uk.