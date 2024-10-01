AM Best Downgrades and Withdraws Credit Ratings of Sublimity Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B- (Fair) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb-” (Fair) from “bb” (Fair) of Sublimity Insurance Company (SIC) (Salem, OR). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. SIC is a subsidiary of United Heritage Financial Group, Inc. which announced on Sept. 4, 2024, that it is pursuing a renewal rights agreements for its personal lines property/casualty business and will no longer write that line of business. As a result, SIC has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process and AM Best has withdrawn the rating.

The ratings reflect SIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as weak, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating downgrades reflect weakening in SIC’s balance sheet strength assessment due to a material decline in surplus as of second-quarter 2024. SIC has experienced significant increases in underwriting losses in recent years driven by the headwinds of weather events, higher severity and adverse prior year development coupled with high inflation.

