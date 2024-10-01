The Institutes Agent & Broker Group and The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers Collaborate on Early Career Designation

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institutes Agent & Broker Group and The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (The Council) are pleased to announce the collaborative re-launch of The Institutes Designations’ Professional Risk Consultant (PRC®), bringing to market a best-in-class early career designation for insurance agents and brokers. The collaboration marks a significant expansion of the longstanding partnership between The Institutes and The Council.

Both organizations recognized a need for quality education to accelerate the validation and effectiveness of professionals who are new to the agent and broker arena. Just as important, those new to the field need training and education that provides them the confidence to work with clients and grow professionally. The PRC marries proven content and delivery methods from both The Institutes and The Council’s Insurance Professional School for Property/Casualty program, which is offered through the association’s talent development arm, The Council Academy.

“We are combining The Council’s deep expertise and relationships within the brokerage community with The Institutes’ established track record of educating, elevating, and connecting professionals in risk management and insurance,” said Peter Miller, CPCU, President and CEO of The Institutes. “This collaboration allows us to provide a streamlined, impactful designation program that supports the development of early career professionals.”

“We're thrilled to launch the PRC designation and expand on our long-standing, successful partnership with The Institutes," says Joel Wood, President/CEO of The Council. “By leveraging our collective networks and capabilities, we’ll be able to extend our reach to train and retain the next generation of insurance professionals.”

Earning a PRC designation requires completion of two core courses, three Micro-Certs, and one ethics course.

The new PRC can be earned via three paths:

On-Demand 100% on-demand, 24/7, self-study courses with virtual exams.

Insurance Professional School (Open Enrollment) Students enrolled in The Council’s Insurance Professional School will earn their PRC as part of the program. A core-element of completing PRC courses will be Insurance Professional School-sponsored and led live cohort discussions led by RMI experts and University of Georgia faculty to bring learning to life and answer any questions.

Company-Sponsored Live Cohort Join a company-sponsored cohort to enhance the on-demand method with weekly online, live, subject matter expert-led discussions.



For more information on the Professional Risk Consultant (PRC®) designation visit: https://web.theinstitutes.org/designations/professional-risk-consultant

About The Institutes Agent & Broker Group

As part of The Institutes, The Institutes Agent & Broker Group focuses efforts on bringing brokers, producers, and agency professionals at any stage in their career the skills, knowledge, and education to grow a deeper understanding and mastery of risk management and insurance. Our knowledge solutions include learning pathways and designations for every stage of a career, certificates and professional development programs, online courses, and continuing education opportunities.

About The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers

Founded in 1913 and based in Washington, D.C., The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers is the premier association for the top 170 regional, national and international commercial property/casualty insurance and employee benefits intermediaries worldwide. Council members are market leaders who annually place 90 percent of U.S. commercial P/C premiums and 70 percent of all employee benefits business. The Council’s Government Affairs team represents our member firms with a strong, unified voice on Capitol Hill and within the regulatory space. CouncilPAC, The Council’s political action committee, consistently maintains its position as the leading PAC in the insurance industry. In addition to providing best-in-class talent development resources through The Council Academy and publishing Leader’s Edge, an award-winning industry content platform, The Council hosts two marquee events for our membership and their carriers and strategic partners – the Insurance Leadership Forum for the commercial P/C sector and the Employee Benefits Leadership Forum for EB executives.

About The Institutes

The Institutes® are a not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes nearly 20 affiliated business units, people and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting, and preventing losses to create a more resilient world. Learn more at Global.TheInstitutes.org.

The Institutes is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.