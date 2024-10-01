EveryLife and PublicSquare Partner to Support Families Affected by Hurricane Helene

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EveryLife, America's fastest-growing diaper company and a wholly owned subsidiary of PublicSquare (NYSE: PSQH), is partnering with PublicSquare to provide immediate assistance to families impacted by Hurricane Helene. Through October 4, every "Buy For a Cause" bundle purchased will be directly sent to families in urgent need as a result of the devastating storm.

Each $50 “Buy For a Cause” bundle includes an entire month’s supply of diapers and wipes, ensuring families have access to essential baby care products during this critical time.

To ensure donations reach those who need them most, EveryLife and PublicSquare are working closely with local churches, fire rescue teams, and pregnancy resource centers. Everylife is also coordinating through Freedom House with Convoy of Hope, Operation Airdrop, and Asheville Dream Center to deliver diapers and wipes to those in need via semi-truck, helicopter, horseback, ATV, and any other means necessary. This collaborative, multifaceted approach ensures that diapers and wipes are delivered efficiently to families impacted by the hurricane.

“Amid the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, we are deeply moved by the resilience and strength of families throughout the areas affected,” said Sarah Gabel Seifert, Co-Founder and President of EveryLife. “We are proud to partner with PublicSquare to ensure we can support these families as they navigate the challenges brought by this devastating storm. Our Buy For a Cause program is a way for everyone to contribute and make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected.”

“As Americans, we come together in times of need to help one another, and this initiative with EveryLife reflects that spirit. The devastation left by Hurricane Helene is unimaginable. We are grateful for EveryLife's Buy For a Cause program, which provides all of us at PublicSquare—and people across the nation—with a way to step up and support the families in dire need of essential items like diapers and wipes,” added Michael Seifert, CEO & Founder of PublicSquare.

About EveryLife

EveryLife is America’s fastest growing diaper brand. The pro-life, direct-to-consumer baby brand stands out in the diaper industry for its commitment to support pro-life organizations, including donating diapers and wipes to crisis pregnancy centers in urgent need. EveryLife launched in July 2023 and is delivering its high-performing diapers to doorsteps in all 50 states. For more information, visit EveryLife.com.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem, valuing life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment comprises Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands segment comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com to learn more.