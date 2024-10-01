Resurgens Technology Partners Makes Investment in Avantra – Industry Leading AIOps Platform for SAP Operations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resurgens Technology Partners (“RTP”), a private equity firm focused on investing in North American and European software companies, has announced its investment in Avantra, a European provider of software solutions for monitoring and automating SAP operations.

This partnership positions Avantra to accelerate its growth, with RTP providing the resources and expertise needed to scale operations and further develop its cutting-edge AIOps platform for SAP.

“As we continue to scale our business, this partnership felt like the natural next step for us,” said John Appleby, CEO of Avantra. “We believe this collaboration will provide us with significant expertise in enterprise software alongside deep operational resources which will play a critical role in fueling Avantra’s next phase of expansion.”

Adi Filipovic, Co-founder and Managing Director at Resurgens Technology Partners added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Avantra, which we believe has demonstrated excellence in observability and automation of SAP operations. The company has worked toward creating an industry standard and has established a strong international presence, and we look forward to working closely with John and his team to support their continued success.”

Avantra’s innovative platform helps clients reduce costs, improve system uptime, and automate IT management processes. Through features like real-time observability, strategic workflow automation, and robust self-healing capabilities, Avantra enables businesses to optimize their IT infrastructure and drive productivity.

This investment marks the eighth platform investment from Resurgens’ second fund, a $500 million fund that closed in 2022.

Shea & Company served as an exclusive financial advisor to Avantra.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens’ growing team of thirty-seven professionals offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, with additional professionals located in Austin, Boston, London and the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://resurgenstech.com.

About Avantra

Avantra is an AIOps platform for SAP operations enabling hyperautomation while transforming operations from reactive to proactive. Avantra delivers time savings across the business, is a consistency builder that helps avoid human error, helps assure quality with out of the box practice, and has one single point for truth - significantly reducing downtime. The intelligence and insight that Avantra provides gives IT operations teams freedom from monotonous and repetitive tasks, allowing them to lead larger business value projects, and has made Avantra the go to automation platform for many of the world's largest enterprises and Managed Service Providers.

For more information, please visit www.avantra.com