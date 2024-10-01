Ocean Bank Chooses NCR Atleos Allpoint Network

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that $6.4 billion-asset Ocean Bank has selected Atleos’ Allpoint Network to support its growth while widening customers’ access to cash and financial services.

Ocean Bank is the largest independent state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida. The bank is continuing to expand across the state and recognized the need to strategically provide convenient physical touchpoints for customers in new communities. By joining Atleos’ Allpoint Network, the bank can provide surcharge-free access to over 40,000 ATMs in trusted retail locations across the country.

“Customer service and convenience are integral elements of Ocean Bank’s mission. Over the past five years, we have brought state-of-the-art digital banking to our customers, and we are committed to maintaining this high caliber customer service and wide accessibility even as we continue to grow and expand to new markets,” said Yuni Navarro, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Ocean Bank. “Teaming with Atleos allows us to quickly and effectively deliver additional easy and secure points of access for customers where they already live, shop and travel.”

“Our years of proven success and deep understanding of the financial technology landscape make Atleos the leading provider of utility ATM networks,” explained Steven Nogalo, general manager of North America for Atleos. “We are excited to collaborate with Ocean Bank as they join Atleos’ Allpoint Network and gain an efficient, quick way to expand access to cash and other critical financial services for their customers and communities.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

Web site: https://www.ncratleos.com

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ncratleos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Atleos.NCR/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncratleos

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ncratleos

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncratleos/

About Ocean Bank

Ocean Bank is the largest independent, state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida, with $6.4 billion in assets. Chartered in 1982, Ocean Bank operates its network of 23 branches throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Orange counties and is expanding into Palm Beach County during 2024. The community bank has received numerous awards and accolades from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, The Beacon Council and the Florida Department of Education, among others, for its support of our South Florida communities. For more information, log on to www.oceanbank.com.