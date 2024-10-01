MINT and Redmill Solutions Transform Advertising Workflows Announcing a Global Partnership for End-to-End Media Planning and Campaign Execution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MINT, the global leader in Advertising Resource Management (ARM) software, and Redmill Solutions, the global leader in Marketing Investment Intelligence solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to offer clients an integrated solution that consists of both media planning and buying, presenting an end-to-end media workflow enriched with data and deployed intelligently. With this partnership, both companies aim to simplify the complex marketplace and standardize planning and buying technology.

The joint offering will provide clients a fully actionable solution, now including; media planning, campaign strategy, buying plan management, trafficking, campaign activation, advanced reporting as well as AI-powered optimization recommendations. The solution can be highly customized and adapted to fit within existing processes. It simplifies and automates large parts of the advertising process and offers a single source of truth for all advertising data, helping organizations to build their own advertising data equity which is the foundation for AI-powered analytics and campaign efficiency improvements.

Consistently, advertisers look to technology providers for more integrated solutions. This is necessary to reduce the complexity of the advertising process. Advertisers need to access and harmonize the vast amount of data from multiple platforms, tools, and teams. Integrated solutions lead to more transparency and less manual work. Ultimately, they also enable advertisers to forecast performance more accurately.

Both MINT and Redmill Solutions are looking to offer their clients a more comprehensive solution covering more steps of the advertising process and increasing efficiency and interoperability.

“Advertisers are increasingly frustrated by the complexity and fragmentation of the advertising process and by the recent proliferation of disconnected technologies and tools. The strategic partnership with Redmill Solutions will offer a unique enterprise end-to end solution to maximize the impact of every dollar spent in advertising” says Lorenzo Larini, CEO of MINT.

Hasan Arik, CEO & Founder of Redmill Solutions comments: “This partnership with MINT comes just at the right time as the fragmentation of the advertising landscape has hit a new high. MINT’s approach to connect the different steps of the Advertising Resource Management cycle complements our vision to offer clients one single source of truth for their advertising data. This combination of both organizations’ solutions has been highly demanded to increase efficiencies and relieve the pressure of ongoing fragmentation in marketing operations. The results will be greater visibility, better data governance and increased speed to launch campaigns that yield better performance.”

About MINT

MINT is the world-leading SaaS company in the Advertising Resource Management (ARM) sector, headquartered in New York with an international presence in London, Paris, Munich, Milan, Rome and Sao Paulo.

Leading enterprise brands from all main industries rely on MINT to complete their software ecosystem and empower their transformation into truly data-driven companies.

Thanks to automation and predictive AI, MINT’s SaaS solution enables global brands to generate their own advertising equity and consolidate their resources, processes, workflows and data into a unified platform for optimal governance, visibility, efficiency and effectiveness on all advertising operations.

Empower Human Thinking. For more information, visit www.mint.ai.

About Redmill Solutions

Redmill Solutions is the global leader in Media Data Intelligence, Management and Analytics. Founded in 2010, they work with the world’s most respected brands – predominately global, blue-chip advertisers - across 150+ international markets.

TUK-TUK, their proprietary and ISO27001 certified platform, offers five core modules:

Media Planning and Workflow Post-Campaign Data Management Agency Performance Management Pitch-It / eProcurement Competitive Reporting

Redmill ingests media data from 5,000+ global sources, on behalf of their clients. This delivers homogenized, unparalleled visibility and insight via highly customizable reporting. The result: stronger governance, greater transparency, improved spend efficiency, better media mix optimization and ultimately far higher ROI across their clients’ marketing investments.

In addition to best-in-class technology, Redmill are unique in employing highly trained Data Quality teams to provide a full-service proposition. As a result, their clients are always guaranteed the highest quality of data. Empowering clients with a single source of media truth: www.redmillsolutions.com