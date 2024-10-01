USALLIANCE Financial Partners With MarkIII to Expand Access to Credit

RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USALLIANCE Financial is excited to announce a partnership with MarkIII, a leading provider of embedded lending enablement solutions for credit unions. Through this collaboration, USALLIANCE will leverage MarkIII's platform to enhance credit accessibility for its members while streamlining the loan approval process.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to sustainable member growth and is an important step in helping us deliver more for our members,” said Alex Schmidt, Chief Lending Officer of USALLIANCE Financial. “MarkIII allows us to approve more borrowers confidently and achieve our ROA targets, capital relief, and new member growth goals.

The integration with MarkIII will deliver seamless, automated loan applications and improved decision-making capabilities by utilizing MarkIII’s embedded lending platform. A key feature of the MarkIII platform is its “insurability API,” which enables USALLIANCE to assess which loans are insurable instantly. By connecting credit unions with A-rated insurance carriers, MarkIII provides USALLIANCE with protection against loan losses. This partnership ensures that USALLIANCE can confidently approve more borrowers, knowing that their performance and financial health are protected, helping to drive member growth and satisfaction.

“We’re thrilled to partner with USALLIANCE Financial and support their efforts in expanding credit access while maintaining responsible lending practices,” said Will Rose, CEO and Co-founder of MarkIII. “Our platform gives credit unions the tools to make smarter, faster credit decisions, ultimately empowering their members and driving growth.”

MarkIII’s innovative solution has already transformed the lending landscape for other credit unions, enabling them to grow their membership, enhance loan performance, and optimize their capital reserves. USALLIANCE’s partnership with MarkIII represents its commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology to serve its members and communities better.

About USALLIANCE Financial

Founded in 1966, USALLIANCE Financial is a federally chartered credit union with over $2.5 billion in assets, serving more than 140,000 members nationwide. USALLIANCE remains committed to providing innovative financial solutions to its diverse membership.

About MarkIII

MarkIII is a leading embedded lending platform that helps credit unions grow their membership, improve lending outcomes, and maintain financial stability. For more information about how our partnerships with financial institutions work, please contact us at partners@MarkIII.ai.