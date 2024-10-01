SEPHORA and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Commit to Second Year of Make A Rare Impact Campaign in Honor of World Mental Health Day

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, SEPHORA and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez announce the return of the Make A Rare Impact campaign in recognition of World Mental Health Day, renewing SEPHORA’s commitment to donating 100%* of global Rare Beauty sales to the Rare Impact Fund on October 10. The goal of World Mental Health Day, which takes place annually on October 10, is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

Building on the success of the inaugural partnership in 2023, this year's campaign will once again see SEPHORA donate 100%* of Rare Beauty product sales on October 10 to the Rare Impact Fund, including SEPHORA sales in-store and online in 27 markets as well as at SEPHORA at Kohl’s locations across the United States.

Founded in 2020 by Rare Beauty's founder and creator Selena Gomez, the Rare Impact Fund is on a mission to mobilize $100 million for organizations increasing access to youth mental health services and education globally. As part of this commitment, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez donates one percent of sales directly to the Rare Impact Fund and the Rare Impact Fund raises additional funds with support from philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners like SEPHORA, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund currently supports 26 organizations across five continents, expanding access to mental health services and education for young people.

“I'm incredibly grateful to continue our partnership with SEPHORA for World Mental Health Day,” said Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund. "When I launched the Rare Impact Fund my goal was to expand access to mental health services and education for young people – something I craved in my own youth. The mental health crisis continues to impact young people disproportionately and partners like SEPHORA are instrumental, not only by believing in this mission, but by contributing crucial funds to expand mental health resources for the young people who need them.”

Scott Friedman, Chief Executive Officer at Rare Beauty, emphasized the enduring strength of the partnership, adding "SEPHORA has been a true partner since Rare Beauty's launch in 2020, championing Selena's vision to redefine beauty conversations and prioritize self-acceptance. For the second year in a row, we are excited to continue our impactful fundraising efforts with SEPHORA to benefit the Rare Impact Fund’s lifesaving work."

“It is with great pride that we renew this unique partnership with Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund. At Sephora, we are driven by our purpose to champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty, and we are proud to have built a community of committed brands that share this vision and act upon their values. Rare Beauty’s commitment to mental health is a perfect illustration of how beauty can make a difference, and we are committed to make this initiative a success across our markets,” said Guillaume Motte, President and CEO of Sephora.

Leveraging SEPHORA's global reach, donations* will be directed across 27 markets where SEPHORA operates, including Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Together, Rare Beauty and SEPHORA remain dedicated to a culture of belonging and celebrating what makes each of us unique. The Make A Rare Impact campaign emphasizes the shared commitment to fostering inclusivity and dismantling the stigma surrounding mental health.

“Sephora wants prestige Beauty to be a safe and welcoming space for everyone, and we are proud to leverage the power of our Brand and of our global network of stores and digital channels to support the Rare Impact Fund and its mission. Last year was already a major success, and we hope for an even greater impact this year, thanks to the power of our passionate worldwide community,” said Deborah Yeh, Global Chief Marketing Officer, SEPHORA.

Elyse Cohen, EVP of Social Impact & Inclusion at Rare Beauty, and President of the Rare Impact Fund shared, “Joining forces with SEPHORA on the Make A Rare Impact campaign for the second year in a row is a testament to our shared values and continued commitment to addressing youth mental health. We’re proud to partner with SEPHORA, and with their support, the Rare Impact Fund has made significant strides impacting an annual average of over one million young people and more than one 1,000 educational systems across the globe.”

For more information on the Rare Impact Fund, please visit: rareimpactfund.org.

*Up to EUR 200,000 in value across Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, from Sephora as a commercial entity; and 50.000 HK dollars in Hong-Kong.

ABOUT SEPHORA

Sephora is the world’s leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 52,000 passionate employees operating in 34 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world’s most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers’ needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

ABOUT THE RARE IMPACT FUND

The Rare Impact Fund was launched by Selena Gomez as part of her focus on addressing mental health. One percent of all Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund. The Rare Impact Fund raises additional funds with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services for young people. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about the Rare Impact Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org.

ABOUT RARE BEAUTY

Founder and creator Selena Gomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations of beauty that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about celebrating who you are and what makes you different. This is makeup made to feel good in without hiding what makes you unique. We use makeup to shape positive conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. Not only do we want everyone to feel good about themselves, we want to help them feel more authentically connected to one another and feel less alone in this world. Rare Beauty is available at SEPHORA, and RareBeauty.com.