Laser Photonics to Supply CleanTech Laser Cleaning Technology to Hemlock Semiconductor

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it has received an order for its handheld CleanTech CTIR-3040 industrial roughening laser system from Hemlock Semiconductor (HSC), the nation’s top producer of hyper-pure polysilicon for the semiconductor and solar industries.

“Hyper-pure polysilicon production mandates exceptional precision and efficiency during equipment maintenance. We are proud that our CleanTech laser cleaning technology meets these high standards while also being environmentally friendly,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “This is the key reason why Hemlock Semiconductor, known for its environmental consciousness and social responsibility, chose our handheld laser system for their cleaning and maintenance operations.”

The CTIR-3040 dual axis fiber laser can be fine-tuned to target specific contaminants for precision cleaning on processing equipment without causing damage, helping to ensure the produced silicon is of a high purity and quality. Its non-contact cleaning process eliminates the need for chemicals and abrasive materials, reduces waste generation, and minimizes health and safety concerns for the end user. The system’s versatility allows it to be adjusted to effectively clean processing equipment that is made of different materials, reducing downtime and increasing productivity.

HSC has chosen to be an early adopter of the handheld CTIR-3040, featuring a next-generation compact scan head and overheat protection. Other benefits of this system include mobile connectivity and additional safety features such as an emergency stop button, key control, remote interlock connection, emission indicator, and an air pressure sensor. For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/ or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Hemlock Semiconductor

Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC) is a leading provider of hyper-pure polycrystalline silicon and other silicon-based products used in the manufacture of semiconductor devices, solar cells and modules. At HSC, we’re passionate about silicon-based technology and its unique potential to connect and energize the world we share. HSC’s polysilicon enables customers to produce high-tech electronics and solar energy, and our efficient manufacturing process delivers products with an ultra-low-carbon footprint. HSC began operations in 1961 and is owned by Corning Incorporated and Shin-Etsu Handotai.