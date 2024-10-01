The Founders Arena Reveals New Class of Startups Participating in WealthTech Accelerator Cohort

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Founders Arena WealthTech Accelerator, in strategic partnership with SEI®, First Rate, Inc., Republic Capital Group, the City of Arlington and the Arlington Economic Development Corporation, today announced the selection of its third cohort of startups participating in its global accelerator program.

The WealthTech Accelerator’s latest selection of startups are ushering in the next generation of solutions for advisors, customers and enterprise clients, including: Agent IQ, LemonadeLXP, Mammoth Technology, Practice Intel, Quinn, and Zeplyn.

“Our new cohort of startups are developing cutting-edge solutions that will transform the industry,” said Pamela Cytron, President of The Founders Arena, “From AI-powered tools to data-driven platforms and services, these organizations are delivering true value to financial institutions and their clients. We look forward to providing them with unique growth opportunities to advance their position in the market and the industry as a whole.”

The latest cohort is tackling some of the greatest challenges in wealth management and fostering a new wave of innovation:

Agent IQ: Based in Austin, Texas, Agent IQ offers financial institutions a more seamless way to engage clients through digital channels by combining the human experience and cutting-edge AI.

LemonadeLXP: LemonadeLXP helps financial services companies drive digital adoption, fluency and growth. Based in Ottawa, Ontario, the company provides a learning experience platform for teaching staff, a digital adoption platform to drive tech adoption and support customers on demand, as well as an AI-powered knowledge repository to support staff on demand.

Mammoth Technology: Mammoth Technology provides cutting-edge financial technology solutions that empower registered investment advisors and fund managers to streamline operations and enhance client service by pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the financial technology landscape. Mammoth Technology is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Practice Intel: Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Practice Intel is a data-driven platform that helps advisors and firms measure, improve and monetize the quality of client relationships to drive greater value.

Quinn: Quinn empowers financial institutions to exponentially broaden their reach and impact by harnessing the power of AI to deliver human-level financial planning and advice at scale, effortlessly tapping into previously unreachable demographics without the need for additional hiring. The company is based in New York, New York.

Zeplyn: Based in New York, New York, Zeplyn is an AI platform purpose-built for financial advisors and wealth management firms to automate their client meeting workflows end-to-end. Zeplyn enables financial advisors to streamline and automate everything from meeting prep to documentation, follow-up tasks, and updating client data in downstream software.

The Founder Arena’s 12-week accelerator program is designed to support and propel the growth of these WealthTech startups by providing them access to resources, mentorship, networking opportunities, and investors. First launched in September 2023, the The WealthTech Accelerator is a hybrid program that offers a combination of in-person and virtual components such as workshops, client prospecting meetings, mentorship sessions, networking events, and VIP visits that provide highly tailored support to address specific needs and challenges.

"The WealthTech Accelerator is providing the support these trailblazing organizations need to fast track and bring their innovative solutions to the broader market,” said Sneha Shah, Head of New Business Ventures at SEI. “We’re impressed by the caliber of startups entering the WealthTech Accelerator, and we look forward to helping them access the resources and build the connections that can advance their businesses.”

“Arlington has become a hub for WealthTech 3.0, and The Founders Arena continues to foster the city’s central mission for local development and innovation,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “Their commitment to reinvesting in our community with designated programs linked to education and local initiatives is becoming a magnet for new companies and a support for our city’s continued economic expansion.”

The startups participating in The WealthTech Accelerator will present at the Founders Arena WealthTech Combine in Arlington, Texas on Oct. 8-9, 2024. The WealthTech Combine is where industry titans, pioneering startups, and investors come together to network, collaborate, and explore cutting-edge solutions. This year’s keynote speaker is Tony Brock, Executive Director for the National Medal of Honor Griffin Institute. Registration is available at www.thefoundersarena.com/wealthtechcombine.

About The Founders Arena WealthTech Accelerator

The Founders Arena WealthTech Accelerator (TFA), based in Arlington, TX, is an accelerator program dedicated to supporting the next generation of WealthTech startups globally. In strategic partnership with the City of Arlington, First Rate Inc., SEI®, Republic Capital Group, and the Arlington Economic Development Corporation, TFA provides a comprehensive ecosystem of resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities. By fostering collaboration between startups, financial institutions, and the local community, TFA aims to drive innovation in wealth management and contribute to Arlington's growing reputation as a hub for financial technology. TFA's program includes mentorship sessions, technical workshops, and community engagement activities, all designed to accelerate startup growth and promote innovation within the WealthTech sector. Through its unique blend of startup support and community involvement, The Founders Arena is paving the way for transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the wealth management industry.