Huntsman Selects ISNetworld® for Contractor Management

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will assist Huntsman with enhancing all aspects of its contractor management processes. Additionally, Huntsman will leverage CultureSight®, an anonymous electronic survey administered by ISN's consulting arm, Monarch®, to assess employee and contractor perceptions of safety culture values.

“At Huntsman, we are united around a common goal: enriching lives through innovation. For 50 years, our employees have used science and ingenuity to make this goal a reality,” said Brittany Benko Senior VP of EHS and MEE at Huntsman. “We’re proud to be a people-oriented organization where safety, honesty, and ethics always come first. We look forward to working closely with the ISN team to reinforce our safety culture and ensure the contractors we engage with continuously meet the highest standards.”

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Huntsman works in deep partnership with its customers to create solutions that help make people’s lives more sustainable, effective and comfortable. The company’s products are used in a diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets, including aerospace, automotive and transportation, building and construction, and energy.

“Huntsman shares ISN’s commitment to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. We are proud to support a fellow Texas-based company in its efforts to help ensure every worker and contractor’s health is prioritized,” said Brittany Surine, Vice President at ISN. “Through ISNetworld and CultureSight, we will help Huntsman better assess and manage its safety culture and practices, reducing the risk of workplace incidents.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and supplier customers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Huntsman Corporation

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2023 revenues of approximately $6 billion from our continuing operations. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 25 countries and employ approximately 6,000 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.