Quantum Health partners with Embold Health to incorporate its provider search and advanced analytics solutions into Quantum Health's navigation platform.

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today that its Care Finder™ provider search tool now leverages Embold Health’s industry-leading, comprehensive physician-level quality, cost and network performance capabilities.

According to the Business Group on Health’s 2024 Large Employer Survey, 87% of large employers agree that improved cost transparency and navigation to higher-quality providers and sites of care are key to improving the overall quality of healthcare. And although 51% of employers say they have some form of a price shopping tool, only 27% find them easy to access. Ensuring that members have the best support, resources and tools to make informed healthcare decisions and get the right care gives them a better and more effective experience while also reducing plan sponsors’ risks caused by out-of-network, low-quality or high-cost care.

Many provider directories focus on in-network status and lack extensive quality, appropriateness and performance data. Embold Health’s suite is built on a platform of clinically validated and peer-reviewed provider performance analytics that are then brought to life by advanced AI-powered tools to address unique member needs. This expands the already powerful capabilities of Quantum Health’s Healthcare Warriors® to help members find and select optimal healthcare providers for their needs and get the right care. By using Embold Health’s physician-level quality data, advanced digital tools and interactive experiences, members are more easily connected to top-performing providers in their local communities. Embold Health directly aligns with Quantum Health’s commitment to delivering a better experience, improved health outcomes and significant cost savings. In addition, Quantum Health clients gain ongoing insights and actionable real-time data on provider network quality and performance to help inform their ongoing health benefits strategies.

“Provider quality search in healthcare has evolved, and Quantum Health continues to deploy innovative technologies and perspectives that advance our ability to guide members to the best possible care. Our partnership will integrate Embold Health’s provider performance analytics and technology capabilities into our leading navigation and provider search platform, creating benefits for both companies. Our shared focus on leveraging data to deliver the best member experience and results adds up to greater value for our members and our client partners,” said Shannon Skaggs, President of Quantum Health. “This expanded capability is one of multiple ways we utilize advanced technologies like GenAI to create better outcomes and greatly improve the experience and outcomes for members. The cost-of-care network analytics not only complement our Real-Time Intercept® capability and the other predictive components of our core navigation platform, but also enable us to work with clients more consultatively to optimize their employees’ support and care.”

As employers look to continually expand support for their diverse communities of employees, this new provider search capability can also filter gender, LGBTQ+ competency, languages spoken, and other preference-sensitive criteria. To ensure that members are guided to the best providers for their specific healthcare needs, Embold Health offers precision matching of members to the right provider with outstanding performance in the specific subspecialty area of need, resulting in a refined and personalized experience.

“Embold Health’s mission is to help everyone find the right care, the first time, by driving easy implementation, cost savings and elevating the quality of care for members. We do this by empowering members, employers, health plans and partners with easy-to-use information and tools to choose better physicians,” said Dr. Daniel Stein, CEO and Founder of Embold Health. “We are excited to partner with Quantum Health as they expand their navigation platform to empower employer clients and their members with new, quality-first digital navigation tools. Our provider-guided search tools, built around industry-leading provider performance analytics, bring a new kind of healthcare experience to millions of employees and their families.”

Learn more about guiding members to the best possible care through Quantum Health’s navigation platform and expanded provider search and performance analytics capabilities here.

About Embold Health

Embold Health is a doctor-led health care analytics company that helps employers identify and guide their members to high-performing doctors which improves patient outcomes and lowers costs. Ratings are based on objective clinical performance data of the individual physician against regional peers and latest medical care standards. Embold’s vision is to raise the quality of health care by providing every health care consumer in America with actionable, objective doctor quality metrics to empower them to make smarter health care decisions. Visit www.emboldhealth.com to learn more.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health celebrates its 25th year as industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® capability identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

Founded in 1999 and based in Dublin, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine, and one of FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Women Presidents’ Organization has also ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for over 15 years.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.