Jenzabar Builds Momentum in the First Half of 2024 With Marked Growth, Industry Recognition, and Continued Innovation

Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education, today announced that 57 institutions selected Jenzabar solutions and 50 institutions went live with Jenzabar technology in the first half of 2024. The first and second quarter also saw Jenzabar win multiple awards, receive industry recognition for its solutions and services, and announce the launch of several product innovations as well as a new community initiative.

In the first half of 2024, institutions like Avila University, Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, Central Methodist University, Dawson Community College, Huntington University, Miles Community College, Pratt Community College, the University of Mary, and others selected Jenzabar One, Jenzabar’s unified, cloud ERP for higher education, and United Nursing College selected Jenzabar SONIS, Jenzabar’s student information system for specialized and growing institutions. Meanwhile institutions like Cambridge Center for Adult Education, Kilgore College, Quinsigamond Community College, University of California Online, and others selected additional Jenzabar solutions. This surge in selections underscores that institution’s trust Jenzabar’s commitment to delivering innovative and effective solutions that address the evolving needs of higher education.

Jenzabar Recognized for Innovation, Powering Institutional Success, and Solution Selections

The company’s dedication to excellence was further validated by a series of prestigious awards. In the 2024 American Business Awards®, Jenzabar One won its second Gold Award in the Education Cloud-Based Solution category and Jenzabar’s implementation team won a Bronze Award for Best Technical Support Strategy and Implementation. In the 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service®, Jenzabar’s implementation team also won a Silver Award for Best Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year.

Highlighting Jenzabar’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional and innovative solutions to its customers, Jenzabar’s Strategic Enrollment Solution won an EdTech Digest Cool Tool Award for Best Enrollment and Admissions Solution. Additionally, Jenzabar’s student and finance systems were once again the most-selected student solution and finance solution in higher education’s private, not-for-profit sector in 2023, according to Tambellini Group’s 2024 annual report on student systems and finance and human capital management systems.

Jenzabar Drives Innovation to Keep Institutions Ahead of the Curve

Committed to providing customers with cutting-edge tools, Jenzabar launched its cloud version of Jenzabar Finance, empowering higher education institutions with advanced financial management capabilities. Jenzabar also announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud meant to accelerate the development of secure, scalable, and AI-powered student information systems.

Additionally, Jenzabar announced several key innovations to its Campus Marketplace solution, including a public API and new partnerships. The Campus Marketplace public API was designed to help institutions enhance data analysis, streamline workflows, and improve reporting, among other things.

Jenzabar Is Committed to Impacting the Future of Higher Education

Aligned with its mission to support student success and community well-being, Jenzabar announced the inaugural Jenzabar Impact Awards in the first half of 2024 to recognize institutions making a positive impact on their students and/or communities. Bay Path University, University of Sioux Falls, and Edgewood College were honored for their outstanding programs that addressed food insecurity, student support, and inclusive education, respectively. The winners were recognized and celebrated at Jenzabar’s 2024 annual user conference.

“We are thrilled with the results of the first half of 2024,” said Sam Burgio, Chief Operating Officer at Jenzabar. “Our growth, industry recognition, and strategic initiatives underscore our commitment to empowering higher education institutions to achieve their goals. We look forward to continuing to innovate and drive student success in the months ahead.”

