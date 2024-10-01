HGreg and Le Prix du Gros Join Forces

SAINT-EUSTACHE, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HGreg, the North American automotive industry leader, announced today a strategic alliance with Le Prix du Gros aiming to redefine the customer experience. With this acquisition, HGreg becomes a major partner of the group, enabling greater synergy and shaping a common vision for the future of the automotive market.

The alliance combines the strengths of these two market leaders to provide an enhanced customer experience, stimulate technological innovation and increase growth opportunities for employees and dealers alike.

Through this partnership, Le Prix du Gros will be able to leverage HGreg's advanced technology, network and expertise, thereby offering customers a greater choice of new and pre-owned vehicles. In addition, the General Managers of all Le Prix du Gros dealerships will become co-owners, allowing them to directly participate in operations and contribute to the company's long-term growth potential.

“HGreg has consistently broken new ground in terms of technology, customer experience and procurement, while always having the customer's best interests at heart,” explains Benoît Dusablon, President of Le Prix du Gros. “Their remarkable track record reflects our values and our vision. I am convinced that this new model will benefit our General Managers, our staff and our customers at every one of our branches and generate great opportunities for growth and innovation."

This acquisition reinforces HGreg’s commitment to working in close collaboration with Benoit Dusablon and his team to drive further growth through its dealerships, while meeting consumer needs and welcoming new dealer-partners to the network.

“The entire HGreg team has a profound sense of respect towards Benoît, his extended team and partners who, like him, have dedicated their careers to exceeding their customers’ expectations,” adds John Hairabedian, President of HGreg. By combining our strengths and welcoming new partners, we will be more than ready to meet the evolving needs of the community throughout this key area of Québec.”

In total, there are 11 Le Prix du Gros dealerships in Québec and 35 HGreg dealerships across Québec and the U.S.

About Le Prix du Gros

Founded in 2001 by the Dusablon family, Le Prix du Gros group has successfully grown and developed over the years. Today, with 11 different dealerships, the banner is among the largest networks of new and used vehicles in Québec. With one of the largest inventories of new and used vehicles and exceptional customer service, Le Prix du Gros is undoubtedly a player that stands out in the automotive industry. To learn more, visit leprixdugros.com.

About HGreg

Founded in 1993, HGreg is committed to simplifying the vehicle-buying process through values of excellence, transparency, the judicious use of technology and a refreshingly customer-focused philosophy. Supported by a team of passionate car enthusiasts, HGreg operates dealerships in Québec and the U.S., offering both new and pre-owned vehicles. To find out more, visit hgregoire.com.