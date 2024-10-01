Sinclair’s NewsON Collaborates with Mindgrub to Redefine Local News Experience with Apple Vision Pro App

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair’s NewsON, a leading provider of live and on-demand local news content and Mindgrub, a prominent digital innovation agency, today announced a landmark collaboration. Together, they are pioneering the future of spatial computing in news media consumption by launching an Apple Vision Pro app for NewsON. This marks Sinclair’s first foray into spatial computing specifically for local news delivery, blending digital content with physical surroundings.

Leveraging Apple's cutting-edge Vision Pro technology, NewsON and Mindgrub are transforming the way audiences watch and interact with local news with Sinclair’s first spatial computing app built natively for Vision Pro devices.

The NewsON app for Vision Pro introduces a unique "Newsroom immersion" feature, leveraging spatial aspects of the Vision Pro for displaying interactive news maps and a complete immersive environment.

NewsON's Vision Pro app features partnerships with over 280 local TV stations in TV markets covering more than 90% of U.S. households and provides access to on-demand newscasts and short form story clips from local TV stations nationwide.

Powered by RealityKit and SwiftUI, NewsON’s Vision Pro app also offers photorealistic 3D renderings and intuitive user experiences.

“We’re always looking to embrace new outlets and ways of presenting local TV news and we’re excited to work with the team at Mindgrub to explore the possibilities of augmented reality in our new Vision Pro app. This is much more than just a repurposed mobile app. We’ve developed a native visionOS user experience and are excited to see how news audiences engage with this new form factor,” said Ron Stitt, VP and General Manager, NewsON.

"The possibilities with Apple Vision Pro are limitless, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of exploring its potential. This collaboration with NewsON really highlights our commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of digital media," said Mindgrub Founder & CEO Todd Marks.

Lauren Herda, Interactive Art Director at Mindgrub, highlights the app's geospatial features, noting: "One of the major benefits of this app is that if something big is happening, you can find the station on our interactive map, and easily go directly to where news is happening," said Lauren Herda, Interactive Art Director at Mindgrub, highlighting the app's geospatial features.

By combining Mindgrub's transformative technology solutions with NewsON's extensive network of local news providers, this collaboration sets a new benchmark for immersive, accessible, and engaging news consumption in the era of spatial computing.

About NewsON

NewsON is a leading provider of live and on-demand local news content, dedicated to delivering timely and relevant news coverage to audiences across the United States. With a network of over 280 local TV station partners covering 90% of U.S. TV markets, NewsON offers a comprehensive platform for accessing local news anytime, anywhere. Available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon, and other platforms, NewsON's user-friendly app provides viewers with access to a diverse range of news content, including live newscasts and on-demand video clips. For more information, visit www.newson.us.

About Mindgrub

Mindgrub Technologies is an award-winning digital agency whose mission is to create technology that people love to use—technology that makes lives better, jobs easier, and helps businesses thrive. Since 2002, Mindgrub has led digital transformations for global leaders including Exelon, NASA, and Wendy’s, and has been featured in Newsweek, CNN, and The Huffington Post. For more information about Mindgrub's work in AR/VR, visit mindgrub.com/what-we-do/services/ar-vr/

For more information about how Mindgrub can help your brand, connect with their experts at mindgrub.com/contact.

