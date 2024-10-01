CalmWave Awarded Agreement with Partners Cooperative, Inc.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CalmWave, the leader in eliminating non-actionable alarms through data science and Transparent AI, has been awarded a GPO agreement with Partners Cooperative, an Atlanta, Georgia-based hospital shared services cooperative (not for profit) providing contracting and purchasing services to its hospital members.

CalmWave harnesses Transparent AI to build trust with clinicians and streamlines hospital Operations Health, starting with objectively reducing alarm fatigue and improving staff well-being. The platform integrates with core hospital IT systems, aggregating, unifying, and analyzing vast data sources to provide actionable insights for improved patient care and operational efficiency. Recognized for their innovation in creating quiet ICU environments, CalmWave is transforming healthcare through technology to support bedside medical staff, patients, and family members.

“Our agreement with Partners Cooperative is another powerful market signal validating our unique ability to solve the problem of non-actionable alarms in healthcare settings. We continue to build strong momentum in our mission to improve nurse retention in ICUs,” said Ophir Ronen, founder and CEO of CalmWave. “Through this collaborative effort, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering scalable, award-winning solutions that address the complexities of today’s healthcare environment.”

As a non-profit shared services cooperative, Partners Cooperative enhances the efficiency and performance of its member health systems through collaborative solutions. Formed by a coalition of healthcare systems to pool resources, expertise, and purchasing power, the cooperative drives cost efficiencies and improves operational effectiveness across its diverse membership.

About CalmWave

CalmWave's mission is to improve the lives of patients and providers, starting with eliminating non-actionable alarms for a more stable and quiet ICU. Alarm fatigue, endemic in the modern healthcare system, causes great stress for providers, patients, and their families, detrimentally impacting patient outcomes and staff attrition. The CalmWave platform remediates alarm fatigue, improves staff retention, and transforms Operations Health through data science and Transparent AI. CalmWave was recognized with the prestigious “Health Innovation of the Year” at the 2024 GeekWire Awards, following its 2023 win, “UX Design of the Year”. CalmWave is the fastest company to go from inception to funding at the AI2 Incubator, a startup incubator at the world-renowned Allen Institute for AI. Headquartered in Seattle, CalmWave investors include Bonfire Ventures, Tau Ventures, AI2 Incubator, Hike Ventures, and the co-founders of PagerDuty. Visit CalmWave.ai for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Partners Cooperative, Inc.

Partners Cooperative, Inc. is a collaborative organization formed by multiple health systems to achieve cost efficiencies and improve operational effectiveness through combined resources, expertise, and purchasing power. The mission is to strengthen member health system efficiency and performance through collective solutions. Visit https://www.pcgpo.org/about/.