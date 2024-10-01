TA Realty Donates Land Parcel to Union City for Community Development

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TA Realty LLC (TA Realty), a provider of real estate investment management services, announced today the donation of 10 acres of land to Union City, GA, as part of a broader initiative to support community growth and development. The donation is part of TA Realty’s partnership with Union City, associated with the development of a 324MW hyperscale data center campus, and will be allocated for local projects determined by city leadership. By providing land for initiatives that serve the community’s needs, TA Realty reinforces its commitment to fostering strong relationships and supporting the long-term well-being of the areas in which it operates.

This land donation reflects TA Realty’s commitment to integrating community engagement into its business practices. Through its development arm, TA Digital Group LLC (TA Digital Group), TA Realty continues to prioritize sustainable growth while enhancing the quality of life of local residents.

Mayor Vince Williams expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This is what true partnership is. This generous collaboration with TA Realty aligns with our R3 Master Plan to Reclaim, Renew, and Reimagine Union City, ensuring that the South Fulton County region collectively shares in the benefits. We are grateful for their investment in our community and look forward to working together to maximize the potential of this valuable asset.”

“We believe that strong partnerships between businesses and local communities are essential for sustainable growth,” says Tim Shaheen, CEO of TA Digital Group. “This land donation is an important part of our commitment to supporting Union City’s long-term success and fostering a positive impact on the community.”

The 10-acre site offers Union City a significant opportunity to further its development goals. The land will support initiatives that align with the needs of the local community, including potential enhancements to public services, recreational facilities or other critical infrastructure projects as the municipality deems fit.

As TA Realty and TA Digital Group continue to expand their footprint in Tier 1 U.S. markets, they remain committed to ensuring their projects drive positive social outcomes and contribute meaningfully to the communities they serve.

About TA Realty

Founded in 1982, TA Realty is an experienced and established real estate investment management firm. The Firm is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Newport Beach, California, Dallas, Texas and San Francisco, California. Since its inception, through March 31, 2024, TA Realty has acquired, invested and/or managed approximately $42 billion of real estate assets through core, core plus and value-add strategies and customized separate/advisory accounts. TA Realty’s investment philosophy focuses on creating diversified real estate portfolios that aim to generate strong cash flow, receive intensive asset management, and seek to achieve long-term value creation. For four decades, TA Realty has maintained this philosophy through multiple real estate and economic cycles, a strength recognized by pension funds, endowments, foundations and high-net-worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tarealty.com.