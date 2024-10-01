GameDriver and Perform Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Gaming and XR Development

MARTINEZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GameDriver® Inc., the leading automated testing solution for gaming, immersive, and spatial computing experiences, and Perform, a specialist in performance engineering, monitoring, and DevOps solutions, have today announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the development cycle for developers and enterprises.

Through the partnership, Perform will offer GameDriver's XRDriver solution for automated testing as an added value to its existing and new clients in the gaming and XR sectors. In addition, GameDriver customers will also gain access to Perform’s expertise in performance optimization, functional test automation, and DevOps.

Built on proven core video game technologies such as Unity and Unreal Engine, and designed with cross-platform capabilities, XRDriver provides concrete benefits in reducing test cycles and delivering more actionable feedback to development teams. This ensures a consistent user experience with every build and release. The result is greater test coverage for increasingly complex projects and a faster pace of both delivery and time to revenue.

With Perform already working as a development and engineering advisor to major gaming studios to ensure lag-free gameplay, the integration of GameDriver’s solution into Perform’s service offerings will help to ensure that developers can now catch bugs earlier, reduce operational bottlenecks, and improve the overall quality of games and immersive experiences.

In addition to working with gaming studios and XR developers, both companies also work with enterprise customers adopting XR for various use cases such as staff training and digital marketing. These experiences demand high performance, and this new partnership will help ensure these immersive applications run smoothly without compromising quality.

“We work with many enterprise customers that are embracing gaming and XR technologies for a variety of use cases. Whether they are using AR/VR to deliver novel ways of training staff and engaging customers, or using games as part of digital marketing campaigns to earn attention from younger consumers, the imperative is the same in that these applications have little to no room for performance and quality limitations,” said Zach Sergio, Head of Client Strategy at Perform. “Through our partnership with GameDriver, we can serve as a go-to consulting partner for organizations that are serious about delivering premium digital experiences to the market.”

Greg Ladd, SVP of Sales & Alliances at GameDriver, commented: “Our collaboration with Perform will provide significant value to developers, studios, and enterprises. By combining GameDriver’s expertise in automated testing solutions and Perform’s DevOps know-how, we’re offering developers a comprehensive toolkit to ensure that both the quality and performance of their applications meet industry-leading standards.”

The benefits of this partnership are available immediately to GameDriver and Perform customers, with Perform fully equipped to integrate GameDriver’s solutions into its service offerings as of today.

Organizations interested in learning more about Perform’s performance engineering solutions can request a free Strategy Session. Developers and organizations looking to learn more about the full benefits of automated testing solutions can meet with GameDriver at Augmented Enterprise Summit (AES) in Dallas, TX from October 15–17, where the company will be exhibiting its XRDriver solution from Booth 106.

About GameDriver®, Inc.

GameDriver, Inc. provides the industry's first patented out-of-the-box automated testing solutions for applications built using Unity and Unreal Engine for gaming and immersive experiences. The GameDriver and XRDriver product lines are built on proven core technologies pioneered by the global video games industry to deliver unmatched automated testing capabilities. GameDriver’s offerings are used to enhance XR, immersive, and interactive experiences by companies from a range of industries, including Video Gaming, Aerospace & Defense, Life Sciences, Industrial, Energy, and Education. Find out more at https://gamedriver.io/.

About Perform

Perform is a specialist consultancy offering comprehensive performance engineering, monitoring, and DevOps solutions. With expertise spanning functional test automation, continuous delivery, and performance optimization, Perform partners with leading technology providers like GameDriver, Tricentis, OctoPerf, and Kobiton to help organizations deliver high-quality software experiences. Perform’s solutions allow organizations to drive more efficient workflows, improve release cycles, and deliver high-quality user experiences across industries such as gaming, enterprise software, and XR development. Find out more at https://www.totalperform.com/.