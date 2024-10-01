AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington (Farmers) (Flemington, NJ).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Farmers’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The negative outlooks reflect pressure on Farmers’ operating performance given the observed volatility in results, which have been impacted by inflation and rising reinsurance costs, as well as labor shortages. While management has implemented a number of initiatives to counteract the deterioration in its results, the ultimate effectiveness of these efforts is uncertain and there is concern that Farmers will not be able to reverse the negative trend over the medium term.

Farmers’ balance sheet strength assessment is very strong and is supported by the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which remained at the strongest level through the second quarter of 2024. Other balance sheet strength considerations include consistently favorable reserve development, low underwriting leverage ratios, robust liquidity and a comprehensive reinsurance program.

The limited business profile reflects Farmers’ geographic concentration as a smaller, single-state writer in New Jersey, which exposes the company to localized weather conditions, as well as significant regulatory, legislative and competitive pressures.

AM Best assesses Farmers’ ERM as appropriate for its size and scale of operations and reflects a stronger, formalized risk management culture that has been incorporated in recent years.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.