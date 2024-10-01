Homebase Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Support Core Conversion

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking today announced its new partnership with Prince George, Va.-based Homebase Federal Credit Union (‘Homebase FCU’). The credit union selected Mahalo’s online and mobile banking solution to ensure a deep integration with its new core provider, Corelation Keystone, as well as offer members a highly advanced digital banking solution.

In its transition to Corelation, Homebase FCU conducted an extensive evaluation of its systems and reviewed multiple digital banking providers. The credit union selected Mahalo’s platform to gain greater customization and flexibility through its SDK, empowering Homebase FCU to unify mobile and online banking for seamless omnichannel services. With Mahalo’s US-based development team—never outsourced—the platform enhances security and provides the credit union with a robust, intuitive user experience designed to meet the unique needs of its members.

“With Mahalo, we’ve found a true partner that understands our credit union’s vision and shares our commitment to enhancing member experiences through seamless digital interactions,” said Clint Summers, president and CEO of Homebase FCU. “Their culture aligns perfectly with our strategic goals, and their flexible pricing structure supports our growth, allowing us to expand our membership without restrictions. Among the many providers we considered, Mahalo stood out with its clean, intuitive interface and dedication to giving us improved data control. This partnership empowers our team to build stronger relationships with our members while providing the innovative technology foundation we need to grow and evolve.”

Mahalo delivers a modern digital solution tailored to the unique needs of credit unions and their diverse memberships, supported by a team of credit union industry veterans and cutting-edge banking features. With its Credential Assurance Technology (CAT), Mahalo offers complete defense against credential stuffing attacks, safeguarding member data and ensuring a secure digital environment. Additionally, Mahalo's Thoughtful Banking® introduces innovative neurodiverse functionality to enhance the user experience for members with cognitive differences and reinforce their credit union partners’ commitment to accessibility for all.

“We are thrilled to partner with Homebase FCU as they transition to Corelation Keystone and take their digital banking capabilities to the next level,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Our platform is designed to provide credit unions with deep integrations into Corelation Keystone, strengthening data access in conjunction with their core, and offering a unified digital experience for their members. We look forward to supporting Homebase FCU in delivering a robust, omnichannel banking solution that enhances member engagement and supports their long-term growth.”

About Homebase FCU

Homebase Federal Credit Union is a community-chartered credit union headquartered in Prince George, VA. Since 1952, the credit union has provided affordable financial services to the community through checking accounts, savings options, IRAs, mortgages, and many other loan products. The credit union currently serves over 17,000 members. Membership is open to those who live, worship, work (or regularly conduct business in), or attend school in, the following localities: Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King and Queen, King William, New Kent, Nottoway, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince George, Richmond, and Sussex. Federally Insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

