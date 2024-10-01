D Cubed Group Completes Successful KPS Global Investment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D Cubed Group (“D Cubed”), a long-duration private market investor backed by high-net-worth business founders and executives, today announced the successful closing of its sale of KPS Global (“KPSG”), the leading provider of custom insulated panel systems, to Viessmann Generations Group.

“Today marks the successful completion of our decade-long investment in KPS Global,” said Glenn Kaufman, Managing Director of D Cubed. “We are proud of having identified and executed on the opportunity to build a category-defining company that has reshaped its sector and is positioned to drive significant future growth. We are delighted to see those actions provide D Cubed investors with a very outsized, long-term, and tax-efficient return that has been almost entirely uncorrelated with the vagaries of financial markets. It is a great example of what our long-duration, business-building private-market investment model is all about.”

Mike Eakins, CEO of KPS Global said, “D Cubed has been an outstanding partner. Bringing three companies together to build a platform based on people, innovation and a relentless focus on our customers reflects their very different approach to private investment. And we are the company we are today in part because of their patience, resources and determination. We want to thank D Cubed and the Board they assembled for all they have done to position KPS Global as the industry authority and for a successful future. We’re excited about moving forward but filled with gratitude and pride for what we’ve accomplished to date.”

Kaufman continued, “D Cubed intentionally does not operate in the manner of a traditional private equity firm. Rather, we are highly selective in the alignment and orientation of our investors so we can invest with a long-term mindset and do so with a small group of businesses where we can provide substantial engagement and resources. We are intentionally not about operating with aggressive leverage, a short-term orientation, or spreading thin our focus across a broad portfolio. We know this serves us, our investors, and, importantly, the companies and teams we work with exceptionally well.”

D Cubed continues to help its existing businesses drive performance, while at the same time working toward creating new investments where outsized returns can come from building and growing the businesses and hence are largely uncorrelated with the financial markets. D Cubed continues to take this approach on behalf of high-net-worth and long-duration investors, who bring tremendous advantage in alignment with business owners and executives. This approach to private market investing supports building better companies, which leads to truly special investment results.

Kaufman concluded, “We operate a specific model that allows us to optimize investing and engaging in disciplined business building to build and grow great companies. When we do that it inherently drives outsized, long-term, risk-adjusted results for our investor and management partners. We are as excited for the results to come as we are about those achieved with KPSG.”

About D Cubed Group

D Cubed Group is a highly differentiated and long-duration private-market investment firm that actively invests equity capital in profitable, small- and mid-scale businesses operating in specifically targeted sectors of the business services and consumer industries. The firm is focused entirely on delivering truly enhanced long-term, risk-adjusted investment returns for its business-oriented, high-net-worth investors. D Cubed focuses on the creation of value through concentrating its investing in a limited group of special businesses and providing all-in support and exceptional engagement and resources to support their growth into long-term great companies, while having flexibility in duration to allow them to operate with a long-term orientation. For more information on D Cubed Group, visit www.dcubedgroup.com.