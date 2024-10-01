Gradient AI’s SAIL Empowers Michigan Planners to Improve Risk Projections for Employer Groups

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, today announced that Michigan Planners is using Gradient AI’s SAIL™ underwriting solution to gain deeper insights into risk. This solution enables Michigan Planners and its clients to create customized group health solutions and achieve significant cost savings by tailoring plans to the specific needs of each employer group.

Michigan Planners is a full-service insurance agency specializing in employer group benefits, including risk financing, customized plan and group health solutions for groups of all sizes. The company turned to Gradient AI to overcome limitations in bandwidth and data, which previously hindered its ability to make accurate risk assessments for its target market of 25-500 life groups. Gradient AI’s SAIL provides valuable insights without requiring additional staff. It generates easy to understand outputs, far beyond what Michigan Planners previously received from carriers. This enables more meaningful, strategic conversations with its clients.

“We use SAIL to give our clients better insight and a better prognosis into claims,” said Aaron MacDonald, chief strategy officer at Michigan Planners. “Prior to using SAIL, we could only look through the rear-view mirror at past claims data. Now we can look through the windshield to better predict what costs our clients can expect to incur. With the speed, quick turnaround, and insights we've gained, SAIL has more than paid for itself.”

Gradient AI’s SAIL has allowed Michigan Planners to align solutions to the unique needs of each client. It helps identify and address high claims costs in pooled risk groups, improve risk projections for companies with high turnover rates or recent mergers, and offers smaller groups a new tool to track claims and plan performance. In one case, SAIL revealed that self-funding wasn't suitable for a rapidly growing client after an acquisition, saving them tens of thousands of dollars. SAIL also allows clients to make more informed decisions about high deductible plans and self-funding.

“Michigan Planners is an excellent example of how the SAIL solution can help insurance agencies better serve their clients,” said Stan Smith, CEO and founder of Gradient AI. “By providing a deeper understanding of risk and offering more actionable insights, Michigan Planners is customizing health plans to their clients’ unique needs, improving outcomes and driving cost savings. We are proud to partner with them in changing how employee benefits are delivered.”

About Michigan Planners

Michigan Planners specializes in providing comprehensive employee benefits solutions to businesses of all sizes, from small to large enterprises. With decades of experience, their team delivers personalized service and expert guidance, ensuring tailored benefit plans that meet the unique needs of each organization. Beyond employee benefits, they offer individual coverage and Medicare products, helping individuals and retirees navigate their healthcare options with confidence. Michigan Planners is committed to being a trusted partner, delivering solutions that protect and empower workforces, while providing peace of mind for individuals and families.

To learn more about Michigan Planners, please visit www.miplanners.com

About Gradient AI

Gradient AI is a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry. Its solutions improve loss ratios and profitability by predicting underwriting and claim risks with greater accuracy, as well as reducing quote turnaround times and claim expenses through intelligent automation. Unlike other solutions that use a limited claims and underwriting dataset, Gradient AI’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leverages a vast industry data lake comprising tens of millions of policies and claims. It also incorporates numerous other features including economic, health, geographic, and demographic information. Customers include some of the most recognized insurance carriers, MGAs, MGUs, TPAs, risk pools, PEOs, and large self-insured employers across all major lines of insurance. By using Gradient AI's solutions, insurers of all types achieve a better return on risk. To learn more about Gradient AI, visit: https://www.gradientai.com or follow on LinkedIn or X.