Keys to Literacy and Schools Cubed Combine to Transform Literacy Professional Development and Leadership

ROWLEY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keys to Literacy, a leading national provider of literacy professional development, today announced that it has acquired Schools Cubed, experts in literacy leadership consulting. This groundbreaking combination brings Schools Cubed’s expertise in creating highly successful, long-lasting school leadership literacy systems with Keys to Literacy’s experience in delivering practical, high-quality professional development aligned with the science of reading.

Schools Cubed has established a reputation for revitalizing underperforming schools by focusing on the three S’s: Systems, Structures, and the Science of Reading. Through meticulous collaboration with district and school leaders, Schools Cubed has implemented effective systems to support collaboration and data-driven decision-making, designed structures to maximize learning and instructional time, and applied cutting-edge strategies aligned with evidence-based practices to achieve remarkable outcomes. Over the past six years, Schools Cubed has expanded its success from individual schools to districts and state departments of education, proving the sustainability and effectiveness of their approach.

Keys to Literacy, founded in 2007, has a national reputation for being at the forefront of developing and delivering high-quality literacy professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators. With a mission to enhance literacy skills across all subjects and grade levels, Keys to Literacy has empowered thousands of educators in hundreds of schools, impacting students nationwide.

The combination of Keys to Literacy and Schools Cubed marks a significant milestone in education reform. By integrating Schools Cubed’s expertise in school system and leadership optimization with Keys to Literacy’s focus on literacy professional development, the combined entity will offer a comprehensive solution to ongoing literacy challenges. This partnership will enhance the combined firms’ ability to deliver transformative, evidence-based instructional and leadership literacy strategies that result in increased student literacy achievement and foster equitable learning environments.

“Joining with Keys to Literacy represents a pivotal moment in our mission to improve education,” said Pati Montgomery, Founder of Schools Cubed. “By combining our strengths, we will be able to provide even more robust support to educators and school systems, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to succeed.”

Joan Sedita, CEO and Founder of Keys to Literacy, added, “Combining our expertise in literacy with Schools Cubed’s system-oriented approach creates a powerful synergy. Together, we are poised to make a profound impact on educational outcomes.”

For more information about the acquisition and the future initiatives of the combined organization, please visit www.keystoliteracy.com

About Schools Cubed

Schools Cubed specializes in improving underperforming schools through effective systems, structures, and the Science of Reading. Their proven methodologies drive sustainable success in educational settings.

About Keys to Literacy

Keys to Literacy provides expert literacy professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators, as well as for Institutions of Higher Education, focusing on evidence-based strategies to enhance reading and writing skills across all grade levels.